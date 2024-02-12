Vanderpump Rules' Ally Lewber Denies James Kennedy Abusive Allegations: 'That Never Happened'

Getty

The allegations were made by fellow Bravolebrities, Tamra Judge and Teddi Mellencamp, during a recent episode of their 'Two Ts in a Pod' podcast.

Ally Lewber is setting the record straight following allegations that boyfriend, James Kennedy, has been abusive to her.

"I think it was two years ago now [after the MTV Movie & TV Awards]. And she said that they were heading to an afterparty at TomTom. And during that car ride there was an altercation between two people in the car, which made her and Teddi have to get out of the car," Shay recalled. "They had to separate the two individuals in the car. And [they] further suggested that James was involved, and now there's rumors flying around that Teddi might have hinted at an altercation between you and James."

Lewber was quick to shut down an implication of abuse, telling Shay, "that never happened."

"That's crazy to me that that's the most asked question [for me]. That makes me really sad, because no, I'm good. That never happened. There was no physical altercation," Lewber said. "Yes, we were in the car together. I thought we were having fun. We were having fun. But then James and I did get into an argument, but there was no physical assault. I was not bleeding, and they didn't have to get out of the car and separate us. So that didn't happen. That's all I'll say on that."

Lewber did admit, however, that they were drinking that night -- fans of the show will recall that Kennedy, who announced during the season 11 premiere that he's back to being sober, has struggled with alcohol.

"He was still drinking. Yeah, we were all drunk in the back of that car. Yeah, that's true," she said. "But nothing happened physically. I mean, we went to TomTom. We showed up at TomTom and we had fun. It was, like, a good night. I don't think that that was, like, the moment or, like, the night when we were like, 'OK, drinking is not great.'"

Lewber continued, "We would fight when we would drink. I would drink and pick [fights]. When you drink that much and in those environments, it is not great. That's not who we really are. That's an example of why he shouldn't drink."

Despite the sometimes rocky moments that occur when the pair are under the influence, Lewber said that she and Kennedy are doing well, and that the DJ is "working on himself."

"We're good. We're happy. He's working on himself. I know in the past that he has anger issues. So I get it," Lewber admitted. "But I just want people to know that I'm good and I'm safe and I love him."

After claiming that Kennedy's ex-girlfriends, Rachel Leviss and Kristen Doute, have implied that there might have been alleged physical abuse during their relationships with the reality star, Shay said she wanted to give Lewber a "safe space" to speak about "anything," should she feel so inclined.

The astrologer thanked Shay and again assured VPR fans that she's all good.