Jersey Shore Cast Emotionally Reacts to Mike's Heroin Admission Following Book Reveal (Exclusive Details)

And offer their picks on who should play them if the memoir is turned into a feature film.

From "The Situation" to "The Publication."

And while the moment was a celebratory one, it was also emotional, with Mike recounting a powerful story from the memoir -- a story he hadn't told his castmates till now.

"Let me just try it. I'm not gonna feel good in about two minutes 'cause I'm gonna go through withdrawals. So, I take a key bump out and I try to bump a bit. And I'm like, 'Ooh, I don't like it. I feel dirty.' I'm like, 'Good. I didn't like it. I survived, OK,'" Mike recalled. "And then a little devil on my shoulder goes, 'Why don't you try one more little bump? That'll make you feel better.'"

As he was about to reach for more, Mike said he got a call from his mother that would snap him back into reality and put him on a path to sobriety.

"I had the other key bump in my hand. That moment could've been my last moment, trying that one more time. And then all of a sudden, a knock on the door," Mike shared, adding that his wife, Lauren, then tried to intervene. "She's like, 'Let me in. I'm coming in right now.' And that moment, I felt, was a sign from God. It's over."

He continued, "And in that moment, I surrendered. Put my hands up. I threw the bundle in the toilet bowl. I told my mom I love her, I hung up. I opened the door. Me and Lauren hugged. I started to cry and I said, 'I have to go to rehab.' And that was the day I went to rehab."

"I've got chills," Jenni said.

"And I've been sober ever since," Mike added, crediting both his mom and Lauren for saving him from his addiction.

While the moment brought on the water works for Lauren, who was by her husband's side throughout his journey to sobriety, the story also proved to be moving for Mike's castmates, with Snooki, Jenni and Sammi getting emotional over the harrowing tale.

TooFab spoke to both Snooki and Sammi following the release of Mike's memoir in the fall, where they praised their longtime friend for being vulnerable.

"So I feel like we definitely had more insight than just like a regular reader reading it, because we lived through it with him and a lot of the moments that we thought he would like not wanna talk about and share, he like fully indulged in the book," Snooki said. "I'm like, this is amazing because, he's overcome it. He accepts it, he knows he's a better person and the fact that he is showing like his rock bottom in this book can help so many people to be like, 'Wow, this is where I'm at right now and look at him and how he's thriving and everything.'"

She added, "So I was actually surprised at how open he was in his, in his book, but like, good for him. It's amazing."

Sammi shared a similar sentiment, telling TooFab, "I actually really enjoyed Mike's book because we kind of were there when he was going through a lot of his stuff, but you don't really know what's going on. So reading it, I'm kind of like, 'Oh wow, like, he did that when I remember this certain instance when we were together and I can't believe he was actually doing this when we were all together.'"

"I actually enjoyed reading it because it kind of was like, we were together going through that with you like, and it brings memories kind of -- maybe not all great -- but it's just like I'm learning some things about him that I didn't even know and even though he was right next to me," she added. "I'm really proud of him. I am, I'm really proud of him."

The cast also shared who they hoped would play them should the memoir by turned into a feature film, with Jenni suggesting Mark Wahlberg take on the titular role as The Situation.

As for the rest of the cast, Mike thinks Jennifer Lawrence would do a good job of portraying his wife, Lauren, cast Megan Fox in the role of JWoww, Adrian Grenier as Pauly D and Sandra Bullock in the role of Deena.

Sammi, meanwhile, said she wanted Minka Kelly to play her, while Snooki pegged Mila Kunis, who spoofed her on SNL years back, to play her in the proposed biopic.

"I could definitely see Shia LaBeouf playing me," Vinny offered, before playfully making a dig at castmate Angelina Pivarnick.

"Angelina could play herself," he added with a chuckle, "'cause no one could act that crazy."