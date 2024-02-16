Will Kyle Richards & Mauricio Umansky Divorce or Reconcile? Astrologer Susan Miller Weighs In (Exclusive)

Getty

"They're a piece of work," the Astrology Zone founder told TooFab. "Some people don't know when they have it good."

As most The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans can tell you, Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky have been dealing with marital troubles for over a year now, with many wondering if the estranged couple will get divorced or if they'll be able to work through everything and come out the other side stronger than ever.

And for those hoping for a happily ever after for the pair, astrologer Susan Miller believes a split is not in the cards for Kyle and Mauricio.

In an interview with TooFab, Miller -- who is the founder of AstrologyZone.com -- examined Kyle and Mauricio's natal charts and detailed their astrological compatibility.

Kyle, 55, and Mauricio, 53, have been married for almost three decades. The pair tied the knot in 1996, and share four daughters: Farrah, 35, Alexia, 27, Sophia, 24, and Portia, 16. However, last year, the two confirmed rumors that they're experiencing a rough patch in their marriage and had separated.

But Miller told TooFab that not all hope is lost. She said she doesn't see the two breaking up, but shared that the couple may need to make some changes, including Mauricio giving Kyle "more attention."

"They're a piece of work. ... Some people don't know when they have it good. He is a Cancer," Miller said of Mauricio, whose birthday is June 25. "Family is everything to him. And he does not wanna be an uncle to his children. He wants to be there."

"She's a Capricorn, and she's practical," she added of Kyle, who was born on January 11, 1969. "I don't think she's going to find anybody more compatible than [him]."

The Astrology Zone founder went on to note that Kyle is a Leo rising. (While your sun sign reflects your identity and true self, your rising sign -- also known as your ascendant sign -- represents "the characteristics you adopt at birth and express naturally.")

"Leo loves the fun of love, loves the chase, and the compliments. Now, if he's been busy with other things, she may feel she's not getting enough attention," Miller said, before adding that Kyle's Venus -- the planet of love and affection -- is in Pisces, "which is the most loving, giving place possible."

"We call it exalted in Pisces," she continued. "She is really very kind, and giving, very giving."

Meanwhile, as for Mauricio, Miller emphasized his sun and moon sign, along with his placements in Venus and Jupiter, the planet of good fortune.

"He is a Cancer. Cancers will do anything to hold a marriage together," she told TooFab. "He has Jupiter in Libra. He loves being married. It's in the house of home and family."

"His Venus is in Leo. ... She has Leo rising," she continued, adding, "He loves her. I don't think they're going to break up."

"He has the moon in Pisces," Miler went on to note, referencing Mauricio's moon sign, which reflects your emotions and personality. "And she has Venus in Pisces. Oh, come on. Come on kids. You have to stop fighting. I mean, you're so good together. There's so much mutual trust."

When asked for more information as to why she's confident the two will stay together, Miller said, "There's too much glue here. And they really share the value of taking care of family."

She also indirectly addressed the rumors of infidelity that have long plagued their marriage, stating that doesn't believe Mauricio has been unfaithful.

"I don't think he's fooling around," Miller told TooFab. "I don't think he's seeing anybody else. Cancer doesn't do that. He's loyal."

As for how they can fix their marriage, Miller said she believes Kyle and Mauricio need to add "stimulation" and "excitement" into their relationship, suggesting that maybe going on a vacation together could help rekindle their romance.

"I guess they've been married like 27 years. [Kyle] needs stimulation," she explained. "I would love them to take a wonderful trip together to someplace they've never been, someplace they could really look around. Explore like Kyoto or Istanbul or someplace they haven't been. They've probably been everywhere, but maybe there's a place they haven't been. They need something to rejuvenate the connection."

"I think she feels she's had it all. She had the love. She had the children. She has the house. She has the security, but she wants a little more attention. And that's normal," Miller continued. "A lot of people feel that way if their husband's busy, and if they've been married a long time, they have to find a way to inject some excitement."

"They just need a little spark of rejuvenation," she added.

Ultimately, Miller expressed that she's adamant that the couple will make it work.

"Look, they're going to stay together," she said. "They're not going to break up. Maybe they just need a little time apart. I think she wants him to miss her. I do not think he's fooling around. I don't. I feel he's loyal to her. And he loves the children."

Rumors that Kyle and Mauricio had split began in the summer. Following the reports, Kyle and Mauricio released a joint statement on Instagram in July, in which the couple admitted they were having marital troubles and had a "rough year," but reports of them getting a divorce were "untrue."

In the months that followed, the pair -- who continue to live under the same roof -- have stressed that they are working through their issues amid their separation. (During BravoCon in November, Kyle used the word "divorce" during an interview with TooFab, before later claiming that she meant to say "separated.")

The rift between Kyle and Mauricio has been evidenced in Season 13 of RHOBH, with Mauricio noticeably absent, while Kyle honored her late friend, Lorene Shea, on the first anniversary of her death, and Kyle rumored to be getting cozy with musician, Morgan Wade.