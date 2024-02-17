These Celebs All Called Out Followers For Their DMs

Getty

Celebrities get thousands of direct messages every day -- and not all of them are very nice. While many stars choose to ignore the unflattering messages they're being sent, some DMs are just too wild to brush off. On the rare occasion that a celeb does respond to a troll, they don't hesitate to go all out and put them on blast for their incredibly mean messages.

Find out what went down in the DMs…

1. Savannah Chrisley

In 2020, Savannah Chrisley received a series of harsh messages from a follower, who not only condemned Savannah's appearance but also made inappropriate comments about her father and his relationships. Savannah ended up showing the DM to her father, who publicly called out the sender for such a rude message.

"You have some nerve to come at my daughter but after reviewing your profile , I see where the jealousy comes from," Todd wrote back. "Sweety if jabbing her about Botox is the best you got, then you are weak. I get that you don't have my DNA ,but that's your mamas fault for not meeting me before she met your dad, now as to @nickerdiles, he's still in the same spot he's always been, right beside @savannahchrisley and our family, but nice try you thirsty trick."

2. Jamie Lynn Spears

Through the years, Jamie Lynn Spears has received numerous messages from her sister Britney's fans who believe that she had wronged the singer. In 2022, Jamie shared one of the "atrocious and unacceptable" messages she received that called her a "white trash bitch" and wished ill will on both her daughters. In response, Jamie Lynn said she was used to brushing off trolls, but this one took it too far.

"Growing up I had to learn to acknowledge the hate, and rise above the evil and NEVER give the negativity the attention it so desperately wants, but this is one of ones I can't just brush off," Jamie Lynn wrote on her Instagram story. "You may not love me, and that’s fine, but THIS shouldn't be tolerated under any circumstances, much less about innocent underage children."

Jamie Lynn later added that the sender reached out to apologize.

3. Andy Cohen

Andy Cohen once received a DM telling him he was a bad parent -- and he decided to share the message with the world. Andy posted the conversation on his Instagram profile, revealing that after he responded, the sender admitted they didn't think he would answer and were just being a troll.

"Social media in a nutshell….," Andy wrote along with the conversation.

4. Chrishell Stause

Chrishell Stause called out a follower who sent her a lengthy and hateful DM, putting her on blast by publicly sharing the message. In the message, the sender called Chrishell a "two faced b----" and an "ugly w----" who wears an "ugly predator mask."

"The only reason why you're getting listings and selling them is Bc of Jason. And that dream house you got was Bc of Jason," they wrote, referring to Chrishell's then-boyfriend Jason Oppenheim. "You're such a fake and I hope you own up to your s--- and stop holding grudges you miserable b----."

In response, Chrishell took to her Instagram stories, writing, "It would seem I am not the miserable one here Genesis. When you are an agent on tv you end up getting so much business you have to refer it out to others Bc there is only so much time in a day. The days of getting more listings because of rank in the office are long gone. But please take a breathe [sic] and have a great day! Thanks for watching!!!!"

5. John Mayer

In 2021, Taylor Swift fans lashed out at John Mayer, sending him some very hateful messages. In one DM, a follower called him an "ugly bitch" and said they hoped he choked on something. Amid the influx of DMs, John chose to respond to one, writing, "I'm not upset, I just tend to have a curious mind and feel compelled to ask. Do you really hope that I die?" The sender immediately changed their attitude, sending a voice memo and apologizing.

"It's okay. I wanted to understand," John wrote in response. "So it's a fun thing people are doing without taking into account that I might see it and be affected by it?"

In the end, the fan apologized again, noting that they really didn't expect a response. John said that it was all okay and was glad there was "some healing" through the exchange.

6. Lizzo

Lizzo once shared a DM from a follower that definitely wasn't meant for her. In the message, the fan responded to a video of a group of women twerking that Lizzo had posted but then condemned the rapper for objectifying women.

"Lol I don't mind this," the person wrote in the message that was meant for a friend. "It's when she talks all ghetto I don't like. And what's with her talking about woman power but doing the exact opposite by objectifying them by only using her body to get attention. Isn't that defeating the purpose lol."

In response, Lizzo wrote, "Somebody come get this girl, I think she got lost in my DMs…"

7. Christina Applegate

Sooooo I made the unfortunate decision to look at some comments on an article from people mag about me and my kids at the CCA.Of course I told her that it wasn’t nice. This was her reply.What is wrong with people. By the way, I laughed. pic.twitter.com/82De0yPi7o — christina applegate (@1capplegate) January 17, 2023 @1capplegate

Christina Applegate says she doesn't often check her DMs but admits she made the mistake of looking to see what people had to say about a recent article -- and the response was not kind. When she told one commenter that her message was not nice, they DMed her and accused her of bad plastic surgery.