Alabama Barker Claps Back at Cosmetic Surgery Claims, Has Only Had One Procedure

Travis Barker's 18-year-old daughter Alabama Barker hits back at an online troll insisting she's "done a lot of cosmetic surgery."

Now an adult at 18 years old, Alabama Barker is still dealing with online trolls, and clapping back. Her latest reaction came in response to someone insisting, "This child has done a lot of cosmetic surgery [at] a very young age."

The commenter, who was replying to a recent bikini pic, went on to say they hope she doesn't overdo it and that she looks good now, but it's not a compliment to couch something positive in a bed of assumptions and negativity.

Nevertheless, Alabama couched her own response in positivity and confidence. "I really appreciate the love! I'm natural, besides my iips," she wrote.

"Accept the fact I'm naturally beautiful." Barker initially revealed her use of lip filler in October 2023 through her Instagram Stories, per E! News.

Despite her positivity in responding to the latest assumptions and comments about her body -- which she began to face well before she turned 18 in December -- Barker admitted it isn't always easy.

"I'm not going to sit here & lie and say it's easy and to keep pushing," she said in October, as reported by E! News at the time. "it's gets very challenging especially when they don't know you."

Back in August of last year, Alabama blasted her trolls over then-recent paparazzi pictures, which were less than flattering. "Paparazzi will purposely take pictures of you with your mouth open, middle of sentence and any ugly picture they can get of you just for views," she argued on TikTok.

She further explained that the weight gain she was also getting criticized about was due to a "thyroid problem and an autoimmune disease." She noted that once she gets those "balanced," she'd likely lose weight.