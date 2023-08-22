Alabama Barker Reveals Autoimmune Disorder, Blasts Body-Shaming Trolls

Getty

Alabama Barker, 17-year-old daughter of Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker and Shanna Moakler, is over online trolls criticizing her appearance based on unflattering paparazzi pictures and recent weight gain.

Jumping onto her own TikTok, Alabama slammed her trolls, taking specific aim at a recent slate of unflattering paparazzi images. The teen argues the photos are intentionally "ugly."

"Paparazzi will purposely take pictures of you with your mouth open, middle of sentence and any ugly picture they can get of you just for views," she said. "And I would love to see you guys getting random pictures taken of you in the middle of a sentence, with your mouth wide open. Let's see how beautiful you look."

Later, she explained why she's gained weight, saying she's been diagnosed with a "thyroid problem and an autoimmune disease." She said that once those are "balanced," she'll likely lose weight. She also noted that she's only really gained five or ten pounds, which is a pretty normal fluctuation.

Nevertheless, "that's one of the main reasons why I have weight gain," she explained, while at the same time emphasizing, "It would be very appreciated if you guys just keep your opinions to yourself. It'll get you further in life."

She also said that she doesn't "want any girls that are young, watching this, that are gaining weight, to ever think there's something wrong with it."

This isn't the first time Alabama has taken on her haters. Back in May, she clapped back at critics of her makeup style and then those trolls who came after her for sharing her original rap music.

At the time, she said she'd grown up with rap and hip-hop, having met several artists while touring with her father's band. Just earlier this month, Shanna also stepped into the fray to defend her daughter's "amazing" rap career.

"I think her rap career is amazing. My kids were raised on a tour bus from the time they were born," Shanna said. "Every creed, every race is going to love hip-hop and rap that's not gonna change. So for me it is a very natural progression for [Alabama], because she’s been in the studio with her father with the greatest musicians in the world."

"I think her father both understands the nature of the industry [and] that genre of music," she said. "I think there's a real love for it, and I think there's a deep respect for it as well. I know that they would never do anything without that respect."

"They literally traveled the world numerous times over with some of the biggest musicians, rap artists and hip-hop artists in the world, and [for Alabama’s] generation right now the highest genre of music is hip-hop and rap," she explained.

Ultimately, Shanna applauded Alabama for having so much confidence at only 17. "I know what people may say about Alabama, but she has a confidence level that a lot of kids her age don’t have," she said.