Why Emma Stone Thinks Anxiety Can Be a 'Very Selfish Condition to Have'

Getty

Emma Stone has opened up about her own mental health and how her role in Poor Things allowed her to look a things from a different perspective.

In an interview with Variety published on Wednesday, the actress got candid about her experience with anxiety, after being asked how it felt to play a free spirit character like Bella Baxter in the Oscar-nominated film.

"I think that’s why I was so crazy about her. It's the idea of not living with that self-judgment or shame ... or the social contracts that you make as a child growing up," she explained. "Part of the nature of anxiety is that you’re always watching yourself. In some ways --- this is horrible to say --- it's a very selfish condition to have. Not to insult other people with anxiety --- I still have it --- but it's because you're thinking about yourself a lot."

Stone has spoken in the past about mental health, as well as how she suffered from panic attacks as a child, so her comments come from personal experience.

"You're thinking about, 'What's going to happen to me? What have I said? What have I done?'" she continued, before pointing out how different her character approaches life. "Bella’s way of approaching the world, it's just about experience. It's just about how she feels about things," she added.

While sitting with her good friend Jennifer Lawrence for an interview with Elle in 2018, Stone revealed that she first struggled with panic attacks at the age of seven and used acting as an outlet to cope.

"My mom always says that I was born with my nerves outside of my body," she said. "But I'm lucky for the anxiety, because it also makes me high-energy."

Stone is making waves this awards season.

Following a win at the Golden Globes for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy for her role in Poor Things, she went on to secure a BAFTA win in the Leading Actress category.

The Poor Things star is also nominated for Best Actress at the Oscars, along with being nominated for Best Picture as a producer of Poor Things.