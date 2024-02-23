Meghan Markle's Suits Costar Rick Hoffman Recalls 'Foul’ Smell at Prince Harry Wedding

Getty

"If you type in my name in on Google, you see [me] making that awful face," Hoffman said of the photo of him that went viral following Meghan and Harry's 2018 nuptials.

Nearly six years after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding captivated the world, Markle's Suits castmate, Rick Hoffman, is explaining the viral funny face he made during the ceremony.

During a recent interview on Barstool Sports' Chicks in the Office podcast, Hoffman revealed the reason for his less than excited smirk -- there was a "terrible and foul" smell coming from the church where the former royals got married.

The 53-year-old actor, who said he is "very sensitive" to smells, noted that he tried just about everything to quell the unpleasant odor, first covering his nose with his hand before applying a scented lotion.

The 53-year-old actor, who said he is "very sensitive" to smells, noted that he tried just about everything to quell the unpleasant odor, first covering his nose with his hand before applying a scented lotion.

"I try to cut it," he recalled. "How can I help getting away from this goofy face?"

He even started to wonder if someone sitting near him "had terrible breath" but soon realized the smell was coming from more than one person.

"I'm starting to get a little jittery because it's bothering me," Hoffman added. "[The smell] is just constantly coming my way now. It's getting into my body."

Worried that other wedding guests would think the scent was coming from him, he asked his fellow Suits stars -- Patrick J. Adams, Gina Torres, Gabriel Macht, Sarah Rafferty, Jacinda Barrett and Abigail Spencer, who were all in attendance -- whether they smelled anything.

"And they're like, 'No,'" Hoffman recalled. "So now I'm, like, literally by myself alone on an island and I'm just going, "Motherf--er.' And that's [the expression] they got [on camera]."

While Hoffman noted that Markle was aware of his "sensitive" nose while working with him on the hit legal drama, it's not the first time that someone has made mention of the smell of St. George's Chapel during Markle's 2018 nuptials.

In the 2020 book Finding Freedom, coauthors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand claimed that scent diffusers were used to mask the "musty" smell of the church on the day Harry and Markle said "I do."