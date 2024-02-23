Nick Viall and Natalie Joy Recall 'Intense' Birth of Daughter River

Getty / Instagram

"I pushed three times… and she came out with her umbilical cord wrapped around her neck several times," Joy said on Thursday's episode of the "Viall Files" podcast.

Nick Viall and fiancée Natalie Joy are looking back at a scary moment during the birth of their daughter, River.

"I pushed three times... and she came out with her umbilical cord wrapped around her neck several times," Joy said on Thursday's episode of the Viall Files podcast. "Which I did not see until my mom showed us the footage that [she] took... and you just see [the nurses] unwrapping the umbilical cord."

Viall said that the medical professionals "very calmly" aided River in process but noted that the journey to their daughter's arrival was an "intense" one, especially with all the ailments that can impact a newborn.

"River came out and she had a bump on her head, but thank God Natalie prepped me for that," The Bachelor alum explained. "Because I knew what that was. Had I not, I probably would have been freaking out."

Viall shared that his daughter's bump ultimately vanished in a matter of minutes. When it came time to cut the umbilical cord, Viall revealed he was the one to do it.

Once River was ready to be held, both parents bonded with their little one by having skin-to-skin contact.

The moment was an emotional one, with Viall detailing one particular point when River started crying while being attended to by doctors.

Viall, who started getting choked up while retelling the moment, said he stepped in to check on his daughter.

"I went over by River and started just kissing her and she just stopped crying," he said through tears, with Joy adding, "she recognized his voice and she stopped crying."

The couple revealed that River ended up having to stay in the hospital longer than expected after the little one came down with jaundice.

"We had to stay in the hospital two nights after and she had to sleep in an incubator with blue lights on her," Joy explained. "Other than that, she passed all her tests."

The couple welcomed River earlier this month, sharing news of her arrival on Instagram.

"River Rose Viall 🤍 2-2-2024 named after Natalie's great grandmother and niece…the best part of life starts now 🦢🕊️☁️💗," read Viall and Joy's joint caption.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Since then, Viall and Joy who got engaged in January 2023, have shared a series of photos of their baby girl, including shots of her sleeping in her crib, sitting in a car seat and resting on her dad's chest.