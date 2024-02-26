Sister Wives' Meri Brown Announces Breakup with Amos Andrews After Four Months

Instagram

Just one month after gushing about her boyfriend Amos Andrews, and making their relationship Instagram official in the process, Sister Wives star Meri Brown returned to the platform to reveal that the couple had called it quits.

She first made the announcement in a video she posted to her Instagram on February 23, saying that the breakup was a "huge bummer," but the couple had just realized they were "not each other's long-term person."

The reality star then returned to the platform to elaborate on those initial thoughts in a lengthy caption.

"It takes courage to face difficult truths, yet it's imperative in order to remain authentic to yourself and your commitment to personal growth," she wrote in the caption of a shot of herself smiling and looking off into the distance. "Last week, I had to face some hard truths and have some difficult conversations."

Apparently, she and Amos decided that despite loving one another, they just weren't compatible "for a long-term relationship."

"We have different dreams and aspirations, different communication styles and values, different visions for our futures, and these things aren't aligning," she said, which led to the decision to pull the plug on their romance.

"It's a strange and sad thing to care about someone so deeply, to look beyond their past, because heaven knows we all have one, to see the kindness in their eyes and their giving heart, and still know that a life long relationship isn't in the cards for you," Meri wrote.

She emphasized that realizations like this are a normal part of the dating process, and that despite how difficult it might be in the moment, "I will dip my toes into this process again."

She went on to say that she still holds value to these past four months, the person she shared with them, and what she learned about herself through the process, saying that she knows what matters to her and she's confident while single, as well.

"For now, I'll continue to look into my future with the hope of new opportunities and the confidence of continued personal growth," she concluded her message. "This is a time in my life to prioritize me, my well-being, and my personal evolution, and I look forward to more adventures and experiences on this journey we call life!"

Amos was Meri's first romance after breaking things off with Sister Wives star Kody Brown after a 32-year relationship in 2023. The couple share a son, 28-year-old Leon Brown.

The decision comes just a month after Amos revealed he'd been married three times previously during an appearance on Meri's regular "Fridays With Friends" Instagram Live session.

The news came as a surprise to both Sullivan and Meri, who replied, "What?!" upon hearing the news. "I sort of have three ex-sister wives and an ex-husband. I beat you," quipped Meri.

Sullivan also asked Amos what he thought about Meri's public persona and her long-running TLC series, who said it was a "little' bit of a red flag. Meri shared that she revealed her background with Sister Wives and living in polygamy during their second conversation.