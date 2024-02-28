Ariana Grande Feels 'Insatiable Frustration' When Others 'Misunderstand' Loved Ones Amid Ethan Slater Romance

Instagram

"We selectively remember that this is what the tabloids do to people, especially women, based on whether or not we like the person," Grande said.

Ariana Grande feels "an insatiable frustration" when it comes to public opinion and media scrutiny surrounding her relationships.

While appearing on The Zach Sang Show, the host noted that a lot of the general public has already "come to their own conclusions" and "crafted their own narratives" about her life ... this amid her current romance with Wicked costar, Ethan Slater. "I feel like you're talking to people who feel like they know you, but don't," he added.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

"The thing is, we know this about the tabloids and about the media. Am I crazy? Don't we know this?" she began, saying the new album is really for her fans. "We selectively remember that this is what the tabloids do to people, especially women, based on whether or not we like the person."

"Is there anything you wish people knew? About any of it, all of it, you?" he pressed on, before Ariana said she was trying to avoid getting into any specifics.

"But of course, there's an insatiable frustration, inexplicable, hellish feeling with watching people misunderstand the people you love, and you and anything," the "Yes, And?" told Sang, adding she hopes the album does quiet some of that noise.

Grande and Slater's is a love story that shocked the pop culture world. The 30-year-old singer found her name plastered across headlines in 2023 due to their relationship following her split from Dalton Gomez.

In July, 2023 TMZ reported that Grande and Gomez had split in January. A few days later, sources told the outlet Grande and Slater started dating several months prior, with the two first meeting while shooting Wicked.

Slater also split from wife Lilly Jay, his high school sweetheart. They filed for divorce six days after Slater was publicly linked to Grande. Per TMZ, the couple's romance didn't start until after Slater's separation from his now-estranged wife, with whom he shares a son. Grande's divorce from Gomez was finalized in October.

Jay told The Daily Mail in August, 2023 she is "focused on rebuilding a life for our son," she said. "This is what I am trying to do and this is my only focus."

Grande admitted to Sang she is concerned about her upcoming album, Eternal Sunshine, furthering any false narratives.

"Pieces of it touch on things that are real and then pieces of it are also just like… part of the concept," Grande said. "So what is that separation? And it's so scary to leave it up to these selective memory people to decipher. It's scary."

However, there is no turning back now.