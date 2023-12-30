Ariana Grande Details 'Transformative' & 'Challenging' Year, Says She's Felt 'Deeply Misunderstood'

Instagram

"i have never felt more pride or joy or love while simultaneously feeling so deeply misunderstood by people who don't know me," wrote Ariana, whose romance with her 'Wicked' costar, Ethan Slater, made headlines this year.

Ariana Grande is reflecting on her "transformative" and "challenging" 2023.

In a written post shared to her Instagram Story this week, the 30-year-old singer opened up about her ups and downs throughout the past year, particularly highlighting her positive experiences.

"one of the most transformative, most challenging, and yet happiest and most special years of my life," Ariana began. "there were so many beautiful and yet polarized feelings."

"i've never felt more at the mercy of and in acceptance of what life was screaming to teach me," she wrote. "i've never felt more fulfilled by or present in my work, being able to cherish every moment."

Ariana continued, "i gave everything i could have possibly given of my heart and of myself to the projects i was fortunate enough to be a part of and learned so much from every brilliant, beautiful, soul that i had the privilege of creating art with and crossing paths with this near."

The Wicked star -- who divorced from Dalton Gomez, and began a new relationship with Ethan Slater this year -- went on to share, "i have never felt more pride or joy or love while simultaneously feeling so deeply misunderstood by people who don't know me, who piece whispers together and make what they want out of me and their assumptions of my life."

"i have learned how much more important one of those things is than the other," Ariana said, adding that she's "never felt more tightly held or fiercely protected by those who love and understand me," including her friends, family, and fans.

"i feel safe, even amidst so many things i'd usually be afraid of," she said. "i am listening to and trusting myself, even when fear or trauma tells me not to. i am reacting to things that deserve my energy only and removing and protecting myself from things that do not."

The Grammy winner concluded her post by sharing that she's "so eternally grateful for all of the feelings i was lucky enough to feel so deeply this year," including her own and her Wicked character, Galinda's as well. "the unfathomably hard ones and the inexplicably happy ones. i feel more human than ever," she wrote. "i feel more deeply than ever. i feel softer and stronger, all at once."

Ariana sent her love and support to her fans and followers, writing, "i am wrapping you all in a cocoon of love and wishing you a very happy, healthy new year. if you ever feel misunderstood or alone, just remember that it will pass and you are not. take a deep breath and know that you are so incredibly loved. i cannot wait for next year :)"

Through her post, Ariana appeared to address the headlines about her personal life earlier this year, specifically her divorce from Gomez and her relationship with Slater.

In July, TMZ reported that Ariana and Gomez had separated, and had split in January. A few days later, sources told the outlet that Ariana and Slater began dating several months prior, with the two first meeting while shooting Wicked. According to TMZ's sources, the couple's romance didn't start until after Slater's separation from his now-estranged wife, Lilly Jay, with whom he shares a son. (Ariana's divorce from Gomez was finalized in October.)