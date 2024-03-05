Kate Winslet Says Ozempic 'Sounds Terrible'

Getty

The actress was eating a pastry at the time of learning about the medication, before adding, "let's eat some more things!"

There's one word on everybody's lips in Hollywood and it's Ozempic... Well, everyone except for Kate Winslet.

The UK-born actress only recently learned what the new weight loss trend is, during an interview with The New York Times Magazine.

The type 2 diabetes medication, which can also be used for weight loss, is all the rage right now, despite some medical experts claiming it was never meant for people who are near their ideal weight.

"I actually don't know what Ozempic is," she admitted. The outlet noted that the drug has yet to skyrocket to the same level of popularity overseas as it has in the U.S.

"All I know is that it's some pill that people are taking or something like that," Winslet said as she was eating a pastry during the interview. After learning how the drug works, she was the least bit impressed.

"Oh, my God," she said. "This sounds terrible. Let's eat some more things!"

During the interview, the 48-year-old recalled how the British tabloids criticized her weight as a young actress. She also mentioned the late Joan Rivers had joked about Winslet being the one who sank the Titanic.

While the media was constantly critiquing the actress, Winslet was dealing with an eating disorder.

"I never told anyone about it," the actress said.

"Because guess what -- people in the world around you go: 'Hey, you look great! You lost weight!'" she said.

"So even the compliment about looking good is connected to weight. And that is one thing I will not let people talk about. If they do, I pull them up straight away."

This is not the first time the Oscar-winning actress has spoken about how the commentary surrounding her figure impacted her over the years.

During a recent appearance on the Today show, Winslet told host Hoda Kotb about how she's seen the industry change over the years.

"You know, it's really interesting how much it [the industry] has changed," Winslet began. "And I think about the moments I did have to kind of say, 'Well, look, I'm going to be myself and I have curves and this is who I am."