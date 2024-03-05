Lisa Vanderpump Shares Her Thoughts on Rachel Leviss Choosing to Talk Scandal on Podcast Rather Than on VPR

Getty

Lisa Vanderpump is weighing in on Rachel Leviss giving her side of the story about Scandoval on her podcast following her exit from Vanderpump Rules.

In a recent interview with E! News, the Bravo star revealed her thoughts on Rachel choosing to open up about her affair with Tom Sandoval -- and the fallout -- on her podcast, Rachel Goes Rogue, instead of on TV.

"She's justified in speaking out if she wants," LVP, 63, shared. "But I think it would have been a much better platform to have come on Vanderpump Rules and done it."

It's been one year since the news of Rachel and Sandoval's affair broke -- and the world learned that the latter had cheated on his longtime girlfriend and the former's then-BFF, Ariana Madix. Vanderpump Rules fans saw it blow up on the Season 10 finale, and the three-part reunion. Amid the fallout, Rachel checked into a mental health facility, and ultimately, chose not to return for Season 11 -- which is currently airing -- and instead created her own podcast.

"I don't know exactly what she's going to move on from," Lisa told E! News. "I mean, she slept with her best friend's boyfriend."

The reality star then jokingly made a suggestion of what Rachel should do next.

"She was a beauty queen before, maybe she should go back to doing that," Lisa said.

Rachel launched Rachel Goes Rogue in early January. In the premiere episode, she opened up about why she chose not to return to the series in the wake of Scandoval.

"I don't want to be with Tom and I've made the decision to cut Tom out of my life," she said of why she turned down Season 11. "Going back to do the show, it would force me to interact with him ... and I know I'm on the outskirts with all the other cast, so I wouldn't get my story across."

"I really believe the girls wouldn't give me the time of day to let me open up to them, given my previous history with my interactions with them," she added, before saying that she did consider returning while she was in treatment for her mental health after the scandal blew up.

"I had become the worst version of myself through the 7 months of secrecy, deception and going along with these lies that ate me up. And part of that is my fault ... and it was a really bad choice," she said. "But I was still in relationship with Tom, we were talking on the phone when I went in for treatment and in those months I was in there, I was debating whether or not to do the show."

In the end, she felt she was watching "the worst version" of herself when revisiting Season 10 and now believes she "made the right decision by leaving."

Rachel has continued to share her side of the story about the scandal and relationship with Sandoval on her podcast, even suggesting the TomTom co-owner may have "masterminded" the affair to boost VPR ratings.

Last month, she hit back at her former Pump Rules costar Scheana Shay after she criticized Rachel Goes Rogue and claimed that people are going to "get real tired" hearing her talking about Scandvoal on her platform.

Rachel shared an Instagram post to announce that Episode 10 of her podcast had been released, and used the opportunity to call out Scheana after she slammed her iHeartRadio podcast ... and Rachel brought the receipts.

The video began with a clip of Scheana talking to Vanderpump Rules costars Lala Kent and James Kennedy about Rachel's podcast.

"I'm curious what Episode 10 of her podcast is gonna be because everyone's gonna get real tired hearing her just talk about Tom Sandoval," Scheana said, to which Lala added sarcastically, "Sounds like such an interesting podcast."

It then cut to an edited compilation video that featured over two dozen clips of Scheana mentioning Sandoval on her podcast, Scheanaigans, as well during other podcast interviews.