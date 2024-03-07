Rachel Dratch Reacts to Tina Fey Potentially Taking Over SNL After Lorne Michaels (Exclusive)

There has been speculation for years that 'Saturday Night Live' creator Lorne Michaels will retire after the show's upcoming 50th season.

Tony-nominated star Rachel Dratch doesn't want fans to get too ahead of themselves when it comes to Tina Fey taking over Saturday Night Live.

While at the FOX Spring Premiere event in Los Angeles, the SNL alum exclusively opened up to TooFab about the possibility of Lorne Michaels passing on the baton to Fey.

"It's so funny because there is all this speculation; I haven't really heard anything," the 58 year old insisted.

"As far as I know, Lorne Michaels is staying, so it's weird to speculate. But you know, of course, Tina would do a great job," Dratch said of her fellow SNL alum before emphasizing the fact that Michaels is still there now.

"She does great at everything," she noted. "But Lorne's there now so let's enjoy the moment!"

The speculation of Fey's potential takeover, in fact, came from Michaels himself -- creator and executive producer of the sketch show.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly at the Emmy Awards in January, the 79-year-old producer said she is one of many that could take the reins.

"It could easily be Tina Fey," he said. "But you know, there are a lot of people who are there now who are also, you know."

"Tina's brilliant and great at everything ... She's a very important person in my life," Michael's added before confirming that he doesn't see his time on the show coming to a close anytime soon.

The 79-year-old has been tied to the show for nearly 50 years and still plans to stay with the series through its 50th anniversary, which it will celebrate with a special in February 2025.

As for if Dratch -- a long time cast member on the NBC sketch comedy series from 1999 to 2006 -- has been in contact with anyone regarding the special...

"No! I mean, I'll just … Hopefully I'll be there," Dratch told TooFab.

The Woo Woo with Rachel Dratch podcast host said she still stays in contact with her group of SNL alums and was excited when TooFab suggested another project like their film Wine Country.

"Ohh that’s a great question," she said. "Well, we're always chatting and people are always working together and doing this and that. It's sort of a puzzle where people end up doing things together."

"So, that would be amazing to do another thing like Wine Country but [there's] nothing concrete," she concluded.

Fingers crossed, but until then, Dratch is focused on her podcast and her role in Fox's animated series Grimsburg, where she plays Stan, the son of Marvin Flute (Jon Hamm).

However, if The Masked Singer opens its doors to Dratch, she may be inclined to be a "crow" -- and it wouldn't be the first time she got the call up.

"You know what's so funny, Masked Singer actually asked me to do it the very first season of all because no one knew what it was," Dratch told TooFab.

"I said no because I was like, 'What is this?!' And then my kid and I got so into it and then I was like, 'Can I do it'? And they said, 'No,'" she revealed.

"In their defense, I don't sing. So I only would have been good on the first round of Masked Singer when people didn't know what it was like. 'Who's that crowing in a costume?'" said Dratch. "Maybe I could be the crow or someone with a really bad voice, like the hyena."