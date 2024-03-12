Bachelor Blowup: ER Trip and Dreaded 'We Need to Talk' Note Derail Joey's Fantasy Suites

With only three women left on 'The Bachelor,' Joey Graziadei still has plenty of drama as he takes on Fantasy Suites, a surprise trip to the emergency room, and one woman drops off a note telling him, "We need to talk."

Joey Graziaedi's biggest fear as The Bachelor is choosing a woman and her not choosing him back. And with all their usual subtlety, producers have been bashing our heads in with it every season. This week, it hit as hard as poor Rachel's face hitting that water!

"I've only let go once in my life fully and let someone completely in," said Joey, referring to Bachelorette Charity Lawson. "And when it got taken away-- I don't want to feel like that again. And I do find myself just not fully letting go. I want to let go and I want to be fully in it. I'm trying."

Fantasy Suites is about way more than sex -- and sometimes it's not about sex at all. It's about the cameras going away and the couple finally getting some actual alone time to hopefully let their TV guards down and be a little bit real with one another.

For Joey, he's got three women who've expressed that they're falling in love with him, or are in love with him. He's also got his own growing feelings. But in almost every case, there's also that lingering doubt on both sides that the other may not choose them.

Interestingly, producers brought back three ladies from The Golden Bachelor, who gave very different advice to Joey's three remaining women. One of them may well have messed with the younger woman's head a little too much.

Susan encouraged Rachel to feel her feelings fully and not be afraid to be in love. Her implication was that even if it doesn't work out, that feeling is so wonderful, it's still worth it to feel it. With that encouragement, Rachel was better able to lean into the experience.

Leslie was a little more cautionary with Kelsey A. After seeing how smitten Kelsey clearly was with Joey, she cautioned her to not get too confident emotionally that it will be her at the end, because then she'll be doubly crushed. She said to leave a little guard up -- it's okay to hope -- to protect hear heart just a bit from the blow.

Finally, Sandra got to see Daisy tear up in expressing her own emotions. She also encouraged her to open up and maybe even get a little sexual with her comments because men think differently than women about things like love. Completely contrary to Leslie's advice was to not think at all about the other women, instead focusing on just her relationship with Joey.

Rachel Fantasy Suite

Rachel and Joey's date was derailed completely before they even got to dive off the highest platform into a cave lake in Tulum, Mexico. That's because on their third jump, Rachel hit the water face first. The next part of the date was spent in the emergency room.

As always, Rachel was shaking it off like everything was fine, but when Joey pushed through that defense, she admitted, "My face hurts so bad." She got to where she wasn't moving her jaw, suggesting it might have been swollen, dislocated, or even broken.

At the ER, the news was good. There was nothing broken or dislocated. By that night, her chompers were in good working order, though she lamented that it cost them the rest of their date. For Joey, the diversion wasn't such a bad thing because the most guarded of his final three let down her emotional walls a bit.

She admitted to him that her guard being up has her feeling that maybe she's playing catch-up with his other relationships, asking herself, "Am I too late?" Luckily she was able to play catch-up on their overnight, with both acknowledging that she'd opened up so much, he saw another side to her.

Is that a good thing? Can he see himself marrying that "other" side? Rachel told Susan that in the past she's been rejected for being too "out there" with her personality, but Joey has embraced all of her quirks. It's unclear if he'll continue to do that. There hasn't been as much chemistry on display with these two.

Kelsey A Fantasy Suite

Kelsey A spent much of the season virtually invisible behind other bigger personalities. As such, when she began to emerge as this late-season front-runner, it was hard to wrap our heads around it. Clearly, Joey was getting better face-time than the viewers were.

She started to show a little more of herself during Hometowns, and we saw some of her goofiness come out on this date, as well. The thing about Kelsey is that she seems earnest and sincere and sweet and fun and charming and very, very normal.

""It's the small things with her," Joey said of Kelsey. "The way she looks at me, the way she smiles, how joyful I feel around her. And I think it's because I can picture the future with us."

That could make for a great partner, but it's not nearly as exciting for television as some of the people we've seen this season. If you look at Joey's Final 3, he's clearly looking for people who are a little more grounded and ready for this next stage in their lives -- which is also why he cut Maria last week.

Joey opened up to Kelsey during their date about his own insecurities and how he's been struggling to open up. His hope was that Kelsey was ready to say the "L" word, which she finally did. He reciprocated that he's falling in love with her "fully."

The problem for Kelsey was that her visit with Golden Bachelor Leslie was still ringing in her head. "I went into my last day confident … and then I didn't get chosen, and that was hard," Leslie told her. "I wish I wouldn't have felt so confident, because then I was devastated."

Kelsey was also cognizant of the tough spot Joey is in, having to open up and be vulnerable over and over again with each of the women there. It certainly felt like she had a solid grasp of this process and her place in it. But things are different when you're with the Bachelor and when you're alone with your thoughts.

Daisy Fantasy Suite

The energy from Joey started to change a bit this week, with him giving a little more to Kelsey A than he'd been giving to Daisy since she scored the first One-on-One. It felt like a foregone conclusion that Daisy was going to win, but last week we started to wonder if she was instead getting a Bachelorette edit.

This week, we could argue that both she and Kelsey are getting winner and/or Bachelorette edits. Poor Rachel wasn't really getting either as her segment just kind of sat there. Joey enjoys his time with her, but it's not the same and that comes through.

While Kelsey's visit with a Golden Bachelor contestant only stirred up her insecurities, Daisy's were put to rest when Sandra dropped in. She was playful and really connected with Daisy in a way that helped put the younger woman at ease.

With Daisy, Joey said that he's been holding back with how he feels, while she told him she wasn't prepared for his emotional availability. She'd heard what so many women have heard when she used to express her emotions and feelings: "You're overreacting."

Joey shared that he worries if he opens up and reveals his full self, he might not get chosen -- there's that theme again. He worries that people might fall in love more with the idea of him than the real him. Daisy then reassured him that the real him is pretty great.

"Falling in love with you is fun and I'm really excited to see where this will go," Daisy told him. "You've already changed my life and how I look at myself and I will always be so grateful for that."

That's in reference to the fact that he sees her and accepts her for everything that comes with her, which includes her past illnesses and her deafness and her cochlear implant. She struggled to believe anyone could look past that and see her, but Joey sees her.

The Most Dramatic Cliffhanger...

While things were going well with Joey and Daisy, Kelsey A had an unwanted visitor in the back of her mind in the words of Leslie. Had she gotten anyone else to talk with before her Fantasy Suite date, would these doubts have been there? She was all in before Leslie told her to protect her heart.

Now, she appears to be spiraling, escalating to trying to see Joey in his room and ultimately leaving him the kind of note that's never good news. "We need to talk" is code for something is very wrong and you're not going to like this at all.

If that's not the message she's trying to convey, then shame on her and the producers and whoever was involved in using those words. Also shame on the producers for interviewing Joey after he got the letter and before he talked to Kelsey. That's when the imagination is going to the worst places.

Will we get the resolution of that moment next week? Probably, because we need to get through another Rose Ceremony so Jesse Palmer can interview his third-place finisher as part of "The Women Tell All."

Then, it's all over in two weeks!