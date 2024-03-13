Drew Barrymore Disapproves of Young Girls Using Anti-Aging Products, Calls It 'Unnecessary' Beauty Trend

TikTok

"We have to figure out messaging that empowers women and also lets young girls know that they have so much ahead of them. And they don't need anti-aging!" Barrymore wrote in a social media post shared Tuesday.

Drew Barrymore has a message for young girls using anti-aging products.

The 49-year-old actress took to Instagram Tuesday to share a post as part of her partnership with Dove, in which she applied a star-shaped sticker and three fake pearls to the side of her face while posing for a selfie.

The youthful, fun-loving look was paired with a note in which The Drew Barrymore Show host urged young girls to avoid using anti-aging products.

She continued, "You will never anti-age. If you're lucky, you will actually get to age."

Barrymore went on to cite research from Dove that shows one in four girls feel judged about how their skin looks. She also discussed how young girls are being targeted to buy adult anti-aging skincare products that aren't even made for them.

"I'm partnering with Dove to raise awareness about this unnecessary beauty trend and help protect the self-esteem of young girls," wrote Barrymore, who is mom to daughters, Olive, 10, and Frankie, 9.

"Let's never fear getting older because that is a privilege," she added. "If we create powerful and positive messaging, we get to be as playful as we want and as empowered as we want."

Barrymore recently spoke to People about monitoring the skincare products she allows her daughters to use at home.

"They're really into skincare because that's really a lot of what they see and what their friends are into. So I'm just always trying to keep track of what products are age-appropriate and not too active for their skin," Barrymore shared.