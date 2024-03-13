Sister Wives' Mykelti Brown Says Estranged Family Reunited For 'First Time in Years' After Garrison's Death

Instagram

"The bright side of his passing is he's obviously no longer in pain or hurting or sad 'cause he's in a better place," Mykelti shared, reacting to the unexpected death of her brother, who passed away at the age of 25 after an apparent suicide.

Sister Wives' Mykelti Padron (née Brown) says the Brown family reunited "for the first time in years" following Garrison's tragic passing.

Earlier this week, the reality star -- who is the daughter of Kody and Christine Brown --shared a video on her Patreon account, in which she reacted to her brother's unexpected death, and revealed her family all got together in Flagstaff, Arizona after Garrison's passing.

"It sucked, a lot," Mykelti, 27, said of her brother's death, per a video shared to the Instagram account, Without A Crystal Ball. "I'm a bright side kind of person. I always like to look at the bright side of everything."

"The bright side of his passing is he's obviously no longer in pain or hurting or sad 'cause he's in a better place. Of course, I hope he's in a better place," she continued. "The other bright side is I got to see all of my family together for the first time in years. I think that ultimately, obviously, Garrison would've been happy by that."

The mom of three added, "The thing I know about Garrison is that he wouldn't have wanted us all to stop living our lives and stop doing what we need to do and what we want to do."

Mykelti went on to share that the family will be getting together again soon for a family reunion in Wyoming to "honor" Garrison, before opening up about her mourning process. This after recent seasons of the family's TLC show have shown they've drifted apart -- especially Kody and some of his children.

"Living and going on and continuing your life, like what it was before, is hard. ... There's not a lot people can do or people can say or people can help with, because ultimately it's just, you kinda gotta go through it," she explained.

The TLC star ended her video by sharing one request for her followers and listeners, telling them not to "ask me any questions" about her brother's death.

"I will break down crying and, truthfully, it's something I'm not gonna answer questions about anyway," she said, getting choked up. "I think most of my siblings, we've all pretty much agreed that none of our [lives] are private, really, 'cause the episodes are public and the show. But this is ours. This is private."

Last week, Garrison was found dead in his home in Flagstaff, Arizona after an apparent suicide. He was 25 years old.

According to TMZ, the Flagstaff Police Department responded to a report of a death on Tuesday, finding Garrison dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. No foul play is suspected. According to the FPD, Garrison was found by his brother Gabriel.

Following the news of his passing, Garrison's friends and family, including his siblings, have been mourning their loss on social media.

Mykelti took to her Instagram on Monday, sharing a photo of Garrison with her daughter.

"'But pain's like water. It finds a way to push through any seal. There's no way to stop it. Sometimes you have to let yourself sink inside of it before you can learn how to swim to the surface,'" she wrote, using a quote from Katie Kacvinsky to kick off her tribute.

She also included a quote by C.S. Lewis before sharing some words of her own for her late half-brother.

"My heart breaks for my brother who's no longer with us but it rejoices knowing he's with his fellow warriors in Valhalla drinking and fighting with Odin. I hope he is loving his place amongst the stars," Mykelti continued. "Garrison was always the funniest person in the room. He was one cool dude and I cry so much because my kinda [sic] will never be able to experience his fun presence. But he will live on in all my families memories. Have fun up with the stars little bro, you're missed."

Garrison -- whose legal name was Robert Garrison Brown -- was Kody's fourth of six children with Janelle.

Janelle confirmed her son's death on social media with a post echoed on Kody's page.

"Kody and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown," they wrote. "He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory."

On Tuesday, which marked one week since Garrison's death, Janelle revealed on Instagram that she was moved to tears by donations made to local animal charities in Garrison’s name.

"I have been brought to tears again. I'm being told about everyone's donations to @highcountryhumane @arkcatsanctuary in Garrison's name," she captioned her post. "Thank you all for your generosity. It means so much. The cats he adopted from both agencies were so important to him. He loved being a cat dad."

Garrison's final Instagram post, dated February 28, introduced the newest addition to his family, a cat he named Ms. Buttons. "She's 9 years old and was on the euthanasia but my savior complex couldn't suffice," Garrison captioned a pic of him with the cat.