Trishelle Cannatella Getting Unconscious Bias Training Following Criticism for The Traitors

Bravo / Peacock

The Real World alum faced anti-trans criticism after Peppermint was the first contestant banished from The Traitors; Trishelle now says viewer comments "made me realize I have some work to do that I didn't even realize at the time."

Trishelle Cannatella is trying to better herself following criticism of her recent appearance on The Traitors Season 2.

The Real World: Las Vegas alum may have won the season, but she faced backlash early on after she pushed for Drag Race star and trans activist Peppermint to be banished first -- only for it to be revealed Peppermint was not, in fact, a traitor.

While the cast didn't have much to go off of that early in the season, Peppermint explained why it was so disappointing to be the first to go during the show's reunion special.

"I know that somebody has to be the first to go on a show like this. But with no proof ... people have to rely on the biases that they bring into the game, which end up targeting whoever's the most different from the group," she said. "And in those situations, people like me don't really fare that well."

Saying it reminded her of her early high school experience as the only out LGBTQ person, she then pointed to all the anti-trans legislation in the country and said her being on the show was "bigger than me just coming to play a game." Peppermint added, "Most people don't know someone who's trans in their personal life, which means that they learn about how to interact with us from TV. And so I was heartbroken that I wasn't able to see that through a little longer."

She then shared she was going to take Unconscious Bias classes herself and Dorit could benefit from them too. I was harsh on her during #TheTraitorsUS but she gets points for this👏 pic.twitter.com/szdgku02Mw — BravoArchivist (@BravoArchivist) March 15, 2024 @BravoArchivist

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live on Thursday, while talking about issues involving race between Dorit Kemsley and Garcelle Beauvais on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Trishelle said Dorit "has some things she needs to work out on her own," before turning the finger toward herself.

"Like, for me, personally, I'm looking into going to unconscious bias coaches and doing classes," she shared, as Andy Cohen -- who hosted the reunion for The Traitors -- asked if it was a result of being on that reality show.

"Yes, about things that have happened on the show," said Cannatella, as Cohen expressed some surprise that unconscious bias training was a thing that actually existed.

"Yes, there's training. But I would like to get an actual coach," shared Trishelle. "I think that everybody could stand to work on themselves a little bit."

After a viewer shared a clip of that moment to X, saying Trishelle "gets points for this," Cannatella re-posted the footage and shared an additional message.

"I've heard you. I see you. I understand the anger and frustration I caused and I promise I will come out better from this," she wrote. "Seeing some of the comments made me realize I have some work to do that I didn't even realize at the time but I do now. So thank you."

She also insisted that her decision didn't come from a PR team -- which she said she doesn't even have -- before hitting back at someone who said she didn't do anything wrong during her time on The Traitors.

"I appreciate your defense but this is literally the mindset that I want to get away from," she wrote. "It's more about how other people feel in this moment and things we don't realize that contribute to their feelings. That's what I want to work on."

In an interview after the finale with Parade, Trishelle said she agreed with everything Peppermint said during the reunion and added that, going forward, she would "see people as a whole and not just the competition."