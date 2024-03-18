Rob Kardashian's Birthday Celebrated by Family, Adorable Serenade by True and Tatum Thompson

Getty

As the most private Kardashian celebrates his 37th birthday, Rob's whole family is honoring him with public tributes and throwback photos.

Rob Kardashian may do his best to stay out of the spotlight as part of arguably the nation's most famous family, but that doesn't keep them all from celebrating his milestones publicly. For his 37th birthday, he got love from the whole KarJenner crew, including his nieces and nephews.

Prepare for a cuteness overload! Perhaps the most adorable tribute came from big sister Khloé. Not only did she flashback to their childhood together with a sweet throwback photo as part of her Instagram carousel on Sunday, but she featured a new video of True and Tatum Thompson singing to their "Uncle Bob" (second slide below).

Throw in a hilarious deepfake video of Rob as Scarface and some more family pics -- including one of Rob with his father Robert -- and she almost didn't need that heartfelt caption.

After heaping love onto her brother, and thanks that they get to navigate this life together, Khloé added, "I have so many hopes and dreams for you. I dream that you wake up one day and you know with everything inside your being that you are enough. I pray you realize that WE are the lucky ones because we get to share space with you."

"I dream for you to be happy," she continued. "I want deep peace to enter your life and never leave your side. I dream for you to realize your potential on this planet."

She continued to express love and support for Rob on his journey, encouraging him to "continue to be exactly who you are, loving, compassionate, caring, intelligent, respectful," while urging him to "let go of the pressure that your past has put on you."

Momager extraordinaire Kris Jenner also paid tribute to her only son on his big day. "You are the most incredible son a mother could ever ask for and one of the most loving, generous, kind, caring men I’ve ever known," she captioned her own series of photos from throughout the years on Instagram.

Kris praised her son for being such a great father to his daughter Dream, and expressed how overwhelmed she is with love for him. "I hope you know how proud I am of you every single day," she wrote. "I am so SO blessed and I thank God that he chose me to be your mommy. I am the luckiest mother in the whole world!"

The throwback vibe continued across the family as both Kim and Kourtney shared their own throwback pictures with Rob for his birthday, with words of love and appreciation.

After putting a post in her Instagram grid, Kim couldn't stop there, sharing even more pics on her Stories, many of which she found on the Planet Kourt and other fan pages.

After exploding onto the scene with his family on their breakthrough reality series Keeping Up with the Kardashians -- and expanding into several other ventures, including his own short-lived series with Angela White (née Blac Chyna) -- Rob has shied away from the spotlight in recent years.