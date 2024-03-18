Sister Wives Star Garrison Brown's Sister Sheds Light on His Mental Health Struggles After Tragic Death

Instagram

"It wasn't bullying, it wasn't a lack of love that Garrison had, it was mental health," Madison said in an Instagram video shared Monday.

Sister Wives star Madison Brown Brush is getting candid about her brother Garrison Brown's mental health following his tragic death.

Madison took to Instagram Monday, one week after Garrison was laid to rest, to share how she's processing her grief and shed light on the importance of mental health.

"I wanted to get back to normalcy here, but I want to address some things first," Madison, the eldest daughter of Kody Brown and Janelle Brown, said in the video. "Mental health is so important and I don't think we talk about it enough and I don't think we do enough to bring awareness. It wasn't bullying, it wasn't a lack of love that Garrison had, it was mental health, and I am going to continue talking about mental health and self care until I am blue in the face."

She also reflected on conversations she and Garrison had about his difficult relationship with social media, particularly as someone with such a public-facing family.

"Social media is not real -- it's a highlight reel and that was something that Garrison and I talked a lot about," she continued. "I know my other siblings and my mom have expressed this -- that Garrison used to feel like he wasn't doing enough because he was comparing himself to things on social media and I don't think that it's real and we need to remember that."

Madison's video comes just days after Garrison was found dead in his home in Flagstaff, AZ after an apparent suicide.

According to TMZ, the Flagstaff Police Department responded to a report of a death on on March 5, finding Garrison dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. No foul play is suspected. According to the FPD, Garrison was found by his brother Gabriel.

In addition to Madison, 28, Garrison is survived by siblings Logan, 29, Hunter, 27, Gabriel, 22, and Savannah, 19 -- as well as 12 half-siblings from Kody's relationships with ex-wives Meri Brown, Christine Brown and wife Robyn Brown.

Touching on the Brown family's dynamic, Madison said that although her siblings tend to "disagree," on a lot, they've come together to grieve Garrison over the last few weeks.

"Time is so precious and if you're not happy with how you're spending your time, and you don't feel fulfilled in life, then I would encourage you to reevaluate," she noted. "Thank you to all of you who have shown love and kindness in the last few weeks."

Following the news of his passing, Garrison's friends and family, including his siblings, have been mourning their loss on social media.

Mykelti Brown took to her Instagram last week, sharing a photo of Garrison with her daughter.

"'But pain's like water. It finds a way to push through any seal. There's no way to stop it. Sometimes you have to let yourself sink inside of it before you can learn how to swim to the surface,'" she wrote, using a quote from Katie Kacvinsky to kick off her tribute.

She also included a quote by C.S. Lewis before sharing some words of her own for her late half-brother.

"My heart breaks for my brother who's no longer with us but it rejoices knowing he's with his fellow warriors in Valhalla drinking and fighting with Odin. I hope he is loving his place amongst the stars," Mykelti continued. "Garrison was always the funniest person in the room. He was one cool dude and I cry so much because my kinda [sic] will never be able to experience his fun presence. But he will live on in all my families memories. Have fun up with the stars little bro, you're missed."

Janelle's former "sister wife," Christine Brown, also paid tribute to the Army vet, taking to Instagram to share a sweet video of him building a flowerbed with her daughter, Truely, on Thursday.

If you or someone you know is struggling with depression or has had thoughts of harming themselves or taking their own life, get help. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (1-800-273-8255) provides 24/7, free, confidential support for people in distress.