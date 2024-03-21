Adrienne Banfield-Norris Shares Thoughts on Red Table Talk's Potential Return

Getty

This comes after Jada Pinkett Smith confidently said in October that 'Red Table Talk' would be "coming back" in 2024 following its cancelation in April 2023.

It's been nearly a year since Red Table Talk was canceled, and Adrienne Banfield-Norris is opening up about the popular show's possible return.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, published on Wednesday, Adrienne -- who hosted the show alongside her daughter, Jada Pinkett Smith, and granddaughter, Willow Smith -- said she's hopeful that her family will be having discussions at the Red Table once again soon.

"I hope for it to come back. I think it's absolutely needed," said Adrienne, AKA Gam. "I miss it. I think people need it. The people that I'm in communication with say that they miss it, so let's keep our fingers crossed."

"I try to have those important family discussions. We have a lot to be talking about," she continued. "... We are growing and being blessed. We're growing, we're healing, and we're doing what we do. The family that prays together, stays together."

In April 2023, parent company Meta shut down Facebook Watch, effectively ending Red Table Talk, which was the platform's most popular show.

However, when asked if Red Table Talk will air on another platform in the future, Adrienne said, "You got to talk to Jada about that, I don't know!"

Of all the series that aired on Facebook Watch, Red Table Talk was the most buzzy and acclaimed. Across five seasons and 129 episodes, it picked up a Daytime Emmy Award and an NAACP Image Award. The series has also generated countless headlines for intimate conversations with guests and shocking revelations about the Smith family themselves.

While promoting her memoir, Worthy, back in October, Jada said Red Table Talk would be returning in 2024.

"The Red Table is coming back," she confirmed, answering a fan question during a livestream. "We are in the works of a situation right now. So next year."