Candiace Dillard Bassett Leaving RHOP After Six Seasons for 'New Opportunities and Responsibilities'

Getty

The actress and singer, who has been with 'The Real Housewives of Potomac' since Season 3, says she's "grateful" for the experience and teases a possible return in the future.

The Real Housewives of Potomac is going to look a little different when Season 9 kicks off. Just hours after the Season 8 finale, longtime cast member Candiace Dillard Bassett announced she was exiting the series.

Aside from the four OG cast members who are still main cast members (Gizelle Bryant, Ashley Darby, Robyn Dixon, and Karen Huger), Bassett was the longest-tenured member of the cast. She announced her exit through People, teasing via the outlet that she may yet return.

"As I embark on a new chapter after six remarkable years with The Real Housewives of Potomac, I am filled with gratitude for the enriching friendships, personal growth and moments of introspection that have defined this journey," she said.

"With a whirlwind of new opportunities and responsibilities on my plate, I have decided to take a break from RHOP," Bassett continued. "This is not a farewell, but a 'see you later.'"

She concluded her statement with a message for her fans, saying, "Your unwavering support has been my guiding light, and I look forward to the exciting adventures that lie ahead -- and more importantly, sharing them all with you!"

It was a tough season for Bassett, with People noting the friction between her, Bryant and Dixon. There's always hope that the trio can mend fences in the upcoming reunion episodes, but it's possible that this is at least a small factor in Bassett's departure decision.

If they do, though, they'll have to overcome some harsh words during the reunion itself, as the teaser for it shows Bassett calling Dixon a "loser" and not backing down from insults lobbed on the show at Bryant.

As for those "new opportunities and responsibilities," the former Miss United States 2013 has been exploring her creative side in recent years. Her first album, Deep Space, dropped in 2021, including the single "Drive Back," which scored "Song of the Year" at the '23 Bravos.

On the acting side, she's been making more and more appearances in film and on television, including The Christmas Lottery, Family Reunion, and her series regular role on the Roku series Hush. Bassett also appeared on Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip, which, as an all-star format with less commitment, could be a return opportunity, as well.