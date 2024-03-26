Ruby Franke's Jail Calls to Husband After Child Abuse Arrest Released: 'I Don't Do Naughty Things'

Instagram

In the calls, recorded just after her arrest, Ruby says nobody would understand "children can be full of evil," before saying "the devil's been after me for years and he's mad as heck" and claiming "the spirit" told her "Your children are gonna be removed" before it happened.

Audio of Ruby Franke's jail calls have been released, showing the conversations she had with her estranged husband Kevin Franke just one day after her arrest for child abuse.

Both Franke and Jodi Hildebrandt were sentenced to up to 60 years each in prison earlier this year in Utah. Both women were arrested last August on child abuse charges relating to Franke's children, after Franke's 12-year-old son climbed out of a window from Hildebrandt's home and showed up to a neighbor's "emaciated and malnourished."

Ruby and Kevin were estranged from one another at the time of the arrest, with Ruby and some of their children living with Hildebrandt in Ivins, Utah, while he continued to live at the family's home in Springville. He told police he hadn't seen the children in a year and had no idea what was going on when Ruby was arrested.

In a call between the pair on August 31, the day after her arrest, Ruby can be heard telling him, "You know my heart," before revealing the charges against her. "That's very serious," he responded.

"I do feel strong, I feel calm," she told him. "Adults have a really hard time understanding that children can be full of evil and what that takes to fight it. You've seen what it takes to fight evil. It's not the person you're fighting and it can look like something it's not."

Ruby then told Kevin, "You've been there, you know that. I don't know any adults that are going to see the truth. I'm calm about this, I just pray that you'll hang in there."

She went on to call the charges against her "a witch hunt," adding, "The devil's been after me for years and he's mad as heck." When asked whether she's said that to a detective, Ruby said she's not saying a word to authorities without an attorney -- as Kevin reminds her all their phone calls are recorded.

"Yes, that will come out," she then replied, before being told their children would likely be in the hospital for three days. "So weird, it's just not necessary. They're trying to exaggerate this," said Ruby.

Another phone call from September 1 was also released, with Ruby saying both she and Jodi were being "completely misunderstood."

"She puts her neck out on the line for people and then they get mad at her. It is just horrendous. It's horrendous. And you know what? Every Joseph Smith, every wonderful man of God has had to be misunderstood," she said, referring to the founder of Mormonism. "So I'm gonna get out of this. Maybe in 10 days I'll get out of this, if truth prevails. Or 20 years? I don't know how long. I'm gonna step out and say I went through everything."

"I have seen God's children suffer, all the people here, my jail cellmates have been beautiful women, but they've been hurt. They've been deceived into drugs and my heart has so much compassion for them," she continued. "I have compassion for the cops, I have compassion for myself and to be told I'm suicidal, no, no, that's not true."

Franke went on to claim that before she was arrested, she received a message from God saying, "Your children are gonna be removed." She told Kevin she "just cried out loud," and exclaimed, "No, I'm not done. I'm not ready," before God told her, "I'm done."

"Satan has taken everything away from me that I love. And I'm a good woman. I don't do naughty things. I don't do naughty things. I'm a really good girl," she told her husband, who then promised he would "do everything that I can to keep truth in our family."

"I am committed to our family, I'm committed to you and our marriage, no matter what happens. I will be here to support you in any way that I can," he added. A few months later, he would file for divorce.

