Leah McSweeney Makes More Money on OnlyFans Than RHONY: 'One Week Is More Than One Season'

RHONY alum Leah McSweeney is currently embroiled in a legal battle with Andy Cohen, Bravo, NBCUniversal Media and more alleging that producers were "pressuring" her to consume alcohol, despite being aware of her struggles with addiction.

While dropping by Sofia Franklyn's Sofia with an F podcast last week, McSweeney said she's "making a s--t-ton of money, which is awesome." After initial hesitation about the platform, the 41 year old says she's embraced its freedom.

"I f--king love OnlyFans," she told Franklyn. "This is a wonderful platform where people aren't censored. They don't have ads in their face constantly. They don't have negative algorithms pushing bulls--t. I feel supported. I'm making money. I get to express myself. It's fun. I love it. I'm being creative on it. It's dope."

Despite how she's come to embrace the possibility of the platform, where McSweeney says she gets to be sexy and funny, the reailty alum was worried about how people might respond to her joining what many consider to be a sex and nudity site.

Like many celebs, though, McSweeney isn't doing full nudity on the site. "People thought my booty hole was on it, and it wasn't," she said. "They're like, 'Leah's selling pictures of her butthole for five dollars' I laughed at that so hard, though, because it's not true."

At the same time, she did concede, "It's sexy. Sometimes you see a boob -- or two! -- oh my god! But it's also funny."

Through OnlyFans, McSweeney also connected with former Sopranos star Drea de Matteo, who recently opened up about her own shift to the platform after she claims her anti-vax stances and views cost her acting work. You can read all about her transition here.

As for how much money McSweeney's making on the platform? Well, she didn't pull out her bank statement or anything, but she did say, "One week is more than one season," referring to her two-year stint on RHONY and follow-up on RHUGT just last year.

McSweeney also talked about her ongoing lawsuit against NBCUniversal, Bravo, and Andy Cohen in which she says Housewives producers took advantage of her alcoholism. When asked if she blames the show for a relapse, McSweeney said "blame" wasn't the right word.

"Let's change the way things are done and protect people that you're making a s--t ton of money off of," she replied. "Because I think that I should have the same rights when I walk into that work environment as, like, somebody who walks into any work environment has."

As reported in February, McSweeney filed suit against the show's producers, including Andy Cohen -- as well as Bravo, NBC Universal Media and more -- for allegedly creating a toxic work environment that exploited her mental health and alcohol use disorder in the "name of selling drama."

A rep for Andy Cohen told TMZ at the time that McSweeney's claims, which included him using cocaine with other Bravo stars, "are completely false."

Cohen had a lot more to say earlier this month in a letter sent directly to McSweeney in which he demanded, per ET, that she retract the cocaine allegation and stated that "virtually every" allegation she made was "categorically false."

She was accused of using litigation to "create fake news" and "to spread false and malicious lies, in furtherance of a shakedown."