Celebrities Send Outrage, Condolences After Angie Harmon's Dog Allegedly Killed by InstaCart Driver

The Instacart driver told police he shot the dog in self-defense, which Angie Harmon disputes, alleging that the man said repeatedly to her and her daughters, "Yeah, I shot your dog. Yeah I did."

Angie Harmon shared a heartbreaking story of loss yesterday, revealing that her dog Oliver had been shot and killed by an Instacart delivery driver. Making matters worse, Harmon claims it was intentional on the part of the driver.

Almost immediately, the Law & Order alum's celebrity friends and followers started sharing their shock, outrage, and sympathy. "Condolences to you & your family, Angie! 😢Devastating and horrific," commented Ming-Na Wen.

"Oh my G Angie! That is so devastating and horrific and traumatizing. I can’t fathom anyone being that sick and callous to kill a family dog for no reason! My heart breaks for all of you and for sweet Ollie. Fly with the angels pup," wrote Debra Messing. "And curse that monster."

Allison Janney noted that she was "horrified and beyond disbelief, adding, "I can't even begin to imagine. Stunned." Patricia Heaton commented, "Oh no! That is terrible!!! So sorry to hear this!"

Meanwhile, Linda Thompson shared her own remorse, writing, "Oh my God, Angie I am so horrified and devastated for you! That is the unthinkable! I’m so sorry sweetheart and so sorry for your family and your precious Ollie."

"I’m so very sorry for you and your family. 💔💔💔," wrote Linda Evangelista, while Lesley-Ann Brandt commented, "This is awful. I’m so sorry. 💔" Paulina Porizkov added, "This is UNBELIEVABLE! I don’t even know how to react to this."

Sharing a sweet carousel of photos and video with Oliver, one of two dogs Harmon owns, the actress shared the story of the incident, which allegedly happened over Easter weekend.

According to Harmon's post, "a man delivering groceries for Instacart shot & killed our precious Oliver." She noted that the driver first delivered the food and then shot the family's dog.

"Our ring camera was charging in the house, which he saw & then knew he wasn't being recorded," she said. Harmon said that she and her daughters were at home during the incident, with the driver purportedly taunting them by repeatedly saying, "Yeah, I shot your dog. Yeah I did."

She said that he told the police that he'd shot the dog in self defense. "He did not have a scratch or bite on him nor were his pants torn," Harmon wrote, also claiming that the man was working for Instacart under a fake identity that also happened to be a woman's.

She concluded her message by writing, "We are completely traumatized & beyond devastated at the loss of our beloved boy & family member. #RIP OLLIE 🐶🐾🕊️🌈"

She doubled down on her Instagram Stories, captioning a shot of her own original share, adding, "To the man who took Ollie away from us: your actions are despicable and inexcusable. You've not only robbed us of a beloved member of our family but you've also traumatized us beyond measure."

"The fact that someone could commit such a heartless act is beyond comprehension to me and I'm devastated that I didn't get to say goodbye to him," she concluded this follow-up message.

There have been no criminal charges filed against the driver, with police confirming the man's self-defense claim, per TMZ.

"The investigation revealed that a delivery driver arrived at the residence to deliver consumable goods. The driver told officers that a dog attacked him while he was at the residence and that he defended himself by firing a single gunshot, striking and mortally wounding the dog," said police in a statement. "Another dog was present at the residence but did not attack."