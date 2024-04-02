Tori Spelling's Daughter 'Shamed' By Classmates for Living in RV: 'Thought You Were Homeless'

Getty

"We rented that like every other family, and drove up the coast and camped, and they were like, 'Oh, we thought you were homeless,'" the mom of five said on the premiere episode of her new podcast.

Tori Spelling says her teenage daughter was made fun of by her classmates after the family lived in an RV over the summer.

On the premiere episode of her new misSPELLING podcast, the Beverly Hills 90210 alum claimed 15-year-old daughter Stella was "shamed" when she returned for the current school year after the family had lived in an RV, saying that her classmates believed she was "homeless."

"My daughter is like, 'People already talk about us at school. They know you and they know the family and they read the press,'" Spelling said. "She had someone come up to her at school and ask, 'Are you in the school district, or where does your RV park? Because you live in an RV with your mom, right?'"

"We rented that like every other family, and drove up the coast and camped, and they were like, 'Oh, we thought you were homeless,'" she added.

In addition to Stella, Spelling also shares Liam, 17, Hattie, 12, Finn, 11, and Beau, 7 with estranged husband Dean McDermott. (He also has Jack, 24, from a prior relationship.)

In August, Spelling and her five kids were seen staying in an RV and were photographed at a campsite in Ventura County, California. At the time, it was reported that the living situation was due to the family having to vacate their home following an "extreme" mold infestation. However, a source told Entertainment Tonight that Spelling was also "struggling monetarily speaking" and her "financial situation [was] not great."

Another insider described the family staying in an RV as a "mini vacation rather than a living situation," but said the star's "financial troubles are real."

However, like she said on her podcast, Spelling also presented it as a vacation at the time, sharing photos from the family's road trip on Instagram.

"as long as we have each other," she captioned a carousel of photos, above, adding the hashtags "#summer2023 #familytime #pricelessmemories #ontheroad #backtoschool."

Meanwhile, also on the premiere episode of her podcast, Spelling opened up about the news of her divorce filing from McDermott. The news broke on Friday, while the podcast episode was released on Sunday.

She also hinted at how long things have been rocky between the couple when she announced it, saying, "I just filed for divorce. Whoa, I just said the words that I've said in my head for, like, 16 years. Wild."

The actress admitted on the podcast that their marriage should have never lasted as long as it did, saying it started changing from the moment they had kids.

"Everything became focused on the kids and I kind of left him in a way. And I get it," Spelling said on the podcast, per ET. "It doesn't excuse his behavior and everything he did."

She recalled telling a friend she was going to leave McDermott as soon as her kids could unbuckle their own car seats. Instead, she and McDermott kept having more children until suddenly she found herself with five.

It was June 17, 2023, though, when Spelling finally reached her breaking point during an incident where McDermott, who is now sober, had been drinking. That's also the date listed for the couple's separation on Spelling's divorce filing, as first reported by TMZ.

"He said, 'Ugh, I'm so sick of this. I have been picking up Tori Spelling's s--t for 18 years,'" Spelling recalled. "And I f--king lost it."