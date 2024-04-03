Masked Singer Mayhem: 2000s-Era R&B Superstar Leaves One Panelist Starstruck and in Tears

Fox

This R&B superstar was all over the radio in the 2000s, but they didn't quite do enough to survive the season's first double-elimination night on 'The Masked Singer' as Clock, Lizard, and Poodle Moth battled it out for the quarterfinals in the Group C Finals.

With only three masks remaining in Group C on The Masked Singer, it was time for the finals and that means a double elimination!

Clock, Lizard, and Poodle Moth have managed to survive two rounds of competition already, but could they do it one more time? If so, they'd have to survive the night's latest goofy theme, "Shower Anthems!"

When Nick Cannon announced the theme, Robin shot back, "I guess it's not bring-your-shirt-to-work day," as the shirtless (with a jacket) host laughed. It would be a common refrain throughout the night, with the host even enduring comparisons to D'Angelo's iconic topless music video.

And so, it was time to clean out the competition in a do-or-die round that would carry one of the three remaining Group C singers into the Quarterfinals later this season.

Unless, that is, one of the panelists decides to ring the returning Ding-Dong-Keep-It-On Bell. Last season, they used it right away to save someone who turned out not to be Ken's "dear friend" Constance Wu. Would they hold off this year?

Let's jump right in with this week's mask. And don't worry, before we get to the shocking unmasking(s), we're going to make you power through the terrible (and occasionally good) guesses made by our illustrious panel of Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Rita Ora first. We do this because we love ... to torture you.

Along with the panel's guesses, we'll be sharing some internet speculation, too, so if you don't want to be potentially spoiled (because they are very good at this), you may want to skip past the guesses sections.

Group C Top 3

("Shower," Becky G) This was a fun way to kick off the show, and spotlight just how strong the remaining three contestants in Group C are. Every single one of them is a bona fide singer, which means tonight is going to make us sweat more than any night that's come before.

ROUND 1: GROUP C

Clock

("Respect," Aretha Franklin) Clock proved why you have to be among the best to take on the best. She was fearless in tackling this song and just about wrangled it. She didn't quite hit one of Aretha's biggest notes, but she had the attitude, the power, and the rest of this track on lock. It was a masterclass performance by a true master of her class.

Guesses: The Group C finals clue package was all about the moment she didn't quite believe in herself when up against powerhouses like Aretha Franklin and Natalie Cole for "one of the most prestigious awards." Clock stayed home, convinced she would lose. And then she won!

She said that she loves a curtain call in her line of work, which is any live performer, while offering visual clues like a clock that read "WAKE:UP" and a "Sweet(Heart)" t-shirt with the word "Sweet" in a pink heart.

The rubber ducky clue was labeled "Nick." Clock explained, "Well Nicholas, this isn't the first time you've hosted me." Unfortunately, Nick knowing somebody didn't really narrow it down enough for the panel.

This newest "TV-themed" batch of clues talked about her ups and downs in life, which apparently included failed marriages -- though she is grateful for her kids, of which there may be two based on a Clock family photo.

She said that she's laughed and cried, but "always been renewed." At this point, she was looking at a newspaper with the message, "It's always her time to shine," on it. Another visual clue was a piggy bank, a motor, and a map with the "MIssissippi River Trail" labeled.

Clock also admitted that she'd been broke at times in her life, during which she always appreciated the free things in life, just as she'd learned to appreciate the good and the bad times.

Jill Whelan, Vicki from The Love Boat, brought out her on-screen clue, which was a massive ship. "Well love, and boat. Two things that combine to make a hit, something I know firsthand."

All the clues in the first week pointed to a disco diva who managed to survive the era. She talked about having the whole world dancing from dusk 'til dawn while we saw a giant disco ball and said that everyone knew her name. Then, trends changed, years passed and she felt "frozen in time."

As such, she said that she reinvented herself and achieved massive success again. At this point, she was spinning a golden globe. She even said that she enjoyed a career highlight of singing for the president.

A prominent visual clue in the package was when she cradled a baby, while her on-stage clue was some bars from Billy Joel's "Vienna" played live on piano. "Vienna is all about seizing the day, and I actually have a day in my name!"

This week, Debbie Allen stayed in Jenny's mind, while the "sweet" clue took her to "Sweet Surrender" and Denise Williams. Ken, meanwhile blathered on and settled on a respectable Diana Ross guess, that's probably still wrong.

Tying in with the previous clues, the internet's growing favorite is looking more and more likely. Thelma Houston competed many times against Aretha and Natalie for the Best R&B Female Vocal Performance at the Grammys.

From 1968 to 1975, it was Aretha's. Then, Natalie took over for two years. But in 1978, Thelma beat out both of them, as well as Diana and Dorothy Moore. Diana has been another favorite guess, but she never won this particular award. Thelma is running away with online speculation, too, but there are still some Bette Midler hangers-on (along with a few stray Jennifer Hudsons).

Lizard

("Bring Me to Life," Evanescence) Lizard brought the energy, as always, but we weren't feeling there was quite enough oomph in his actual vocals. This is a big song with a lot of powerful vocals and Lizard wasn't belting to even his own ability -- or at least it didn't sound as if he was. The tone was pleasant enough, but it sounded like he bit off bigger than even his Lizard mouth could handle.

Guesses: When asked what he sings in the shower, Lizard said, "I go full emo," referring to "the anthems of troubled teens everywhere." His clue package then talked about his own troubled youth, where he went from straight A's in school to running with a bad crowd at night.

It got so bad that he was actually arrested on more than one occasion before he turned it around. Visual clues included former contestant Dragon (Busta Rhymes), a photo of Justin Timberlake, and a thermometer at zero degrees.

Louffas poured from the ceiling to set up Lizard's connection with a member of the panel. "Rita, I'm honored to say we both have won the same out-of-this-world award," he explained.

On TV-themes night we learned that Lizard almost had an entirely different career. He grew up obsessed with cartoons and drawing all the time, which landed him a job offer from Disney (without saying Disney). He said he turned it down, which left his dad frustrated, because he wanted to perform.

Visual clues this week included "#1 Dad" on his father's portrait, cowboy boots and a great Lizard drawing that maybe he actually drew. On-stage, Scooby-Doo himself represented, with Lizard saying, "A dog actually helped me reach an even bigger audience." As in Snoop Dogg?

In the first week, this former ladies man and bad boy wasn't quite what his "better known hits'' represented. Instead, he said he tends to see people for who they are inside. Still, his "superstar shenanigans'' almost cost him the love of his life.

It was at this point, he said, that he had a "premonition" that she was pregnant, which turned out to be true. Now, his focus is on being a good husband and "cool dad." Visual clues included a heart-shaped red lollipop, a red crab on what looked like ice cream, and a red ornament with a lizard on it.

His on-stage clue came out as a tiny remote-controlled taxicab with a note on it that reads, "Billboards." Lizard explained, "I've had a number one billboard and I'm not talking about Times Square."

With this week's connection to Rita, she was immediately on the trail that's most likely right. The panel has been on it for a bit now and the internet even longer. Even Lizard was nodding along as she started thinking about MTV's Moon Man award at the VMAs. And the dragon imagery took her to "Unleash the Dragon" singer Sisqo.

If it is Sisqo, she started seranading him right off the bat by singing, "I love you / Even though you said that you don't need me." And we thought Nicole Scherzinger was shameless with the flirting.

Jenny, though, was pitching D'Angelo this week, while Lizard collapsed to the stage at Ken's terrible recurring Michal Bivins guess that he will just not let go. As for the X/Twitter-sphere, they're so confident it's Sisqo, they're just stating it as fact now.

Poodle Moth

("The House That Built Me," Miranda Lambert) Poodle Moth managed to pour emotion through a smiling costume, touching the panel, everyone in the room, and even us out here in television land. It was her most poignant and powerful performance, as well as her most technically proficient. She showed off range and depth of tone we've not seen from her yet, and she was already pretty great.

Guesses: In line with her song choice, Poodle Moth talked about the "tumultuous" memories her own childhood home brings her, and how hard it was to let go of all the "sadness within those walls."

At the same time, she said that growing up there taught her resilience. She also finds strength from her shower cries, where she says she just lets it all out while singing. Music, she explained, is her therapy.

Visual clues included a sign in front of the house with a "3" on it, as well as the book title, "An Extraordinary Moth." Soap-on-a-rope for "Robin" was her on-stage clue, with Poodle Moth adding, "Robin, working with your dad -- I'm gonna cry -- is part of one of the biggest moments of my career and my life."

For her TV-themed clue package, Poodle Moth talked about being abandoned by her father, and even writing him letters that were always sent back "Return to Sender." She said that she finally wrote one to herself: "You are enough."

She said that she was scared the first week, as she doesn't find it easy to put herself out there. Now, though, she uses her talents to help other kids find their answers, she said while opening a jar of fireflies.

Additional visual clues included a sailboat model, a postcard with a cat on it (and a cat stamp), a vintage telephone, and a picture of the theater masks of the Muses of Comedy and Tragedy.

Her on-stage clue came from Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt, appropriately from The Hills, who introduced their clue by mentioning Gilmore Girls and then having a choir sing its theme, Carole King's "Where You Lead." Poodle Moth explained, "I have a very special connection with Gilmore Girls that hits very close to home."

While holding a black cowboy hat in the first clue package, Poodle Moth said she'd always told herself she wasn't pretty, funny, or talented enough to make it. And that's how she wound up helping others achieve their dreams. Finally, though, she took that first step toward her own dreams and got discovered.

Additional visual clues included an American flag on a black book cover, and a candelabra with six candles in it, though along with Chinese lanterns and street lights, this could have all just been about her being a moth.

We also learned that only one Venezuelan Poodle Moth has ever actually been found (and it was not sampled) making it truly one of a kind, like this Poodle Moth. Her on-stage clue was batted just shy of the panel, but was a baseball emblazoned with the message, "OPRY."

"I felt like a big shot when I performed at the Grand Ole Opry," said Poodle Moth.

Rita shifted from thinking country star to thinking maybe this is an actress. She then pondered if it would be Sharon Stone, who starred with Alan Thicke in Alpha Dog. Brooke Shields was Ken's guess, tying palm trees to The Blue Lagoon, but Robin went with Shania Twain, who stayed with his father for two weeks while chasing a record deal.

Meanwhile, it was a growing consensus that this is This Is Us star, and country music singer, Chrissy Metz. Everything certainly fits, from her diminutive stature to the voice to even her sweet humility. Oh, and the story, too. We're on board with this one.

UNMASKING 5

For this one, there is no Smackdown to save you (though the Bell is hanging over head). For us, it's a pretty obvious choice. Clock is a stone-cold legend, and Poodle Moth elevated her already-strong game.

Lizard has scrapped through two Smackdowns already, but we just don't think he has the chops to take out these ladies. The audience agreed, sending Lizard to the first unmasking of the night.

Robin Thicke: Sisqo

Sisqo Jenny McCarthy: Ray-J

Ray-J Ken Jeong: Michael Bivins

Michael Bivins Rita Ora: Sisqo

Lizard just wasn't doing enough to mask his identity, performing with some of Sisqo's unique dance moves, and singing with that unique signature sound that's all his.

When asked why he would do this silly show, Sisqo said, "My family loves the show and every time we saw a season, everybody would always say, 'Hey, that's gotta be Sisqo.' So when I got an opportunity to do it, I seized it, and it's been really fun."

Then, when given a chance to say anything to his family, fans, or "your biggest fan over here," Rita, he offered to sing a little bit of his classic "The Thong Song." He hit us with the moves, too, with that Lizard tail flopping the whole way. It was an acrobatic, musical tour de force that left Rita tearing up, singing and dancing along.

ROUND 2: BATTLE ROYALE

Clock v Poodle Moth

("Ain't No Mountain High Enough," Marvin Gaye & Tammi Terrell) Clock was right in her R&B/Soul wheelhouse on this and she slid effortlessly into a song she's probably been singing for decades. Poodle Moth really surprised us on this one, sliding as effortlessly into this classic as she did on a more modern country track. She's got a powerful instrument in there … and we're not even sure she knows how strong her voice is.

UNMASKING 6

Neck and neck all night long, this could have gone either way. Clock has had a slightly stronger journey on the show, and she is a bona fide legend. We're not sure we can attribute legend status to Poodle Moth, but she went note for note tonight, and even managed to get a little more emotional.

Clock blew us away, but Poodle Moth touched our hearts. Those are two very different experiences as an audience, but we suspect being moved is going to move more people to vote to keep Poodle Moth. It was all up to the panelists, though, who also respect a legend.

In the end, that's what they did. Crowning a veritable queen already, based on the legendary status of her career, as the Group C Champion and sending her to the Quarterfinals. That meant it was bad news and the end of the road for Poodle Moth.

Robin Thicke: Shania Twain

Shania Twain Jenny McCarthy: Mandy Moore

Mandy Moore Ken Jeong: Brooke Shields

Brooke Shields Rita Ora: Sharon Stone

It seemed as if Jenny got very close to the truth here, tying that "Big 3" to This Is Us. Only, she landed on the more obvious singer on the cast, Mandy Moore. Chrissy Metz is also a singer in her own right, and she tends to lean more country, which better fits the clues. Could it be her?

For the first time that we can recall, rather than shouting "Take it off!" the crowd started chanting "Ring the bell!" And so the panel did, saving Poodle Moth and catapulting her into the quarterfinals of the competition.

