Amanda Bynes Shares Update on Manicurist Journey, Says She's Going Back to School

Instagram

Amanda Bynes is headed back to school!

The Easy A alum took to her Instagram Stories Monday to share an update on her journey as a manicurist, and revealed her plans to return to school in order to study manicurist theory.

"Since I haven't passed the board exam yet to get my manicurist license, I started back at school to study manicurist theory to practice doing acrylics before I take the test again so I'll be good to go when I get a job at a nail salon," Bynes wrote.

The quick explainer comes amid Bynes' continued attempts to obtained her manicurist license despite failing the board exam on numerous occasions.

In a March 6 follow-up video, Bynes assured fans that she'll "keep retaking it until I get the license."

Instagram

The 38-year-old actress first revealed that she was attending cosmetology school to become a manicurist back in October 2022.

After earning her associate's degree at Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising in 2019, she decided to continue her studies there by pursuing a Bachelor's Degree the following year.

It wasn't until late 2022, however, that Bynes revealed she had completed 100 hours towards getting her nail tech license.

"Prepping for school tomorrow. I have 100 hours so far.. 300 more to go before I get my license to be a nail tech!" she wrote alongside a since-deleted photo of her nail supplies.

To qualify to take the California State Board of Cosmetology exam as a manicurist, Bynes must complete a minimum of 400 hours of training.

Bynes, who has largely stepped away from acting amid struggles with her mental health, previously toyed with another career move -- starting a podcast -- but pulled the plug on the project just one week after its pilot episode aired.

"Even though the podcast is doing really well and the response has been great, I am going to take a pause on it for now," Amanda explained in a Dec. 17 TikTok. "We are not able to get the type of guests that I'd like on the show, say like Jack Harlow, or Drake, or Post Malone, so maybe one day if we're able to get those types of guests we will resume the podcast. But for now I'm taking a pause on it."

She started the podcast, titled, Amanda Bynes & Paul Sieminski: The Podcast, alongside co-host Paul Sieminski, late last year before making the decision press pause.

While the podcast did not get off the ground, Bynes did share an un-released clip from the cancelled podcast on her feed late last month -- which has since been deleted -- that saw Bynes recount how she met singer, Dalia Moth, and approached her to be the face of her new fragrance line.

"Although it didn't last very long, here is a clip from 'Amanda Bynes & Paul Sieminski: The Podcast,'" she captioned the post.

