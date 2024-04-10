Masked Singer Double Elimination Shocker Reveals Pro Sports Hall of Famer, Reality Superstar

Fox

Wild Card Koala joins Goldfish, Lovebird, Starfish, and Ugly Sweater for a full night of music on 'The Masked Singer' before two of them were dumped from the competition, including a huge reality television personality and an iconic hall-of-fame athlete.

After three weeks with Group C, The Masked Singer finally returned to Group A for a night packed wall to wall with four returning masks and our second Wild Card of the season.

Looking very dashing and debonair, Koala sashayed out to join Goldfish, Lovebird, Starfish, and Ugly Sweater for "Transformers Night." But what's that you say? That's too many contestants. Maybe that's why we got hit with a surprise double elimination!

This time, there were no giant bells or other tricks to save anyone, either, which meant that by the end of the night, two celebrities bared their souls on the stage, and then their faces when they fell short of next week's Group A Finals.

Let's just say that one of those unmasked superstars absolutely stumped the panel while the other had them circling. But did anyone get anyone right on this packed night of entertainment? There's only one way to find out!

Let's jump right in with this week's mask. And don't worry, before we get to the shocking unmasking(s), we're going to make you power through the terrible (and occasionally good) guesses made by our illustrious panel of Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Rita Ora first. We do this because we love ... to torture you.

Along with the panel's guesses, we'll be sharing some internet speculation, too, so if you don't want to be potentially spoiled (because they are very good at this), you may want to skip past the guesses sections.

Starfish

("21 Guns," Green Day) Starfish has no professional flair in how she delivered the song, but she has a full tone to her voice and pretty good pitch throughout (though the song isn't super-challenging in that department. She did go for it when belting, clearly having a great time out there, but we're still not buying this as anyone who's done a lot of singing.

Guesses: Starfish's second batch of clues showed how much the jukebox inspired her, as well as introducing her to big rock names like Fleetwood Mac, Eric Clapton, and Green Day.

We saw a "Teacher's Lounge" sign on a goldfish tank, a whole merch table like we were at a real concert, and the neon glowing word "Live," which could refer to … well, anything live.

"A true teammate, Starfish has earned awards as part of a talented group," Optimus Prime said, delivering her on-stage clue.

In Week 1, we got office (or classroom) vibes from Starfish knocking over a glass with pens and a pair of scissors in it. She talked about how she got her start serving steaks to stars like Steve Martin and Whitney Houston. At one point she slathered on "PA's sunscreen," which either means Pennsylvania or maybe she was a personal assistant to the stars.

Another shot was of a doll on a beach chair in front of an orange-and-white towel, with orange slices on her outfit. We also saw a four-leaf clover, but Starfish offered an easier solution. She said to trust your yes is coming, "or find a rich sugar mama like me to mooch off of."

She also touted her successes by saying she went from being told "check, please" to having it all, "and I can afford it." Her on-stage clue was a clock set to 9 o'clock with "50 billion" written on it. Starfish explained, "I've been streamed over 50 billion minutes, and that was just in one year!"

"I love you Kenny, I love you Jenny, my hearts a-throbbin' for Rita and Robin!" the diminutive star added to the delight of the panel.

Jenny's guess kept the panel along the Saturday Night Live lane they were on in Week 1, thinking maybe this was iconic cast member Amy Poehler. Robin, though, went with frequent collaborator Tina Fey, who wrote Mean Girls, which could tie to the "Teacher's Lounge."

Rita, though, pulled deep into the archives by bringing up that she's pretty sure Maya Rudolph was in a Prince cover band at one point … so could she be the Starfish? This one had the internet just as stumped as the panel, though we think everyone is getting closer.

Fans were definitely picking up that SNL vibe, with several thinking it might be Molly Shannon or Tina Fey. The guess with the most guess from Week 1, though, is The Office star Kate Flannery ... and those people were starting to pull out receipts.

Starfish is for sure Meredith from The Office aka Kate Flannery #TheMaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/RiMVIp3QXF — Missy (@NitwitMisfit) April 11, 2024 @NitwitMisfit

Starfish = Kate Flannery: member of the Second City’s National Touring Company and of the cast of The Office, which won SAG Awards for ComedyEnsemble #TheMaskedSinger — Pamela Maine (@pjmaine2) April 11, 2024 @pjmaine2

Ugly Sweater

("Brick House," Commodores) Ugly Sweater definitely brings an old-school funk vibe to the stage like it comes naturally to him. He doesn't have the vocal or physical energy of a singer in his prime, necessarily, but he's still got it where it counts and you can hear that he used to really lay it down.

Guesses: The latest batch of clues for Ugly Sweater focused on his beloved wife, who he says is the exact opposite of him. While his life was unraveling, hers was "all buttoned up." He was conservative and she was couture.

Perhaps more importantly for their marital success, while he was riding high at the top of the charts, she had no idea who he was. Visual clues throughout the story included an airplane, a stop sign, and a price tag with a tire and fire on it.

"Ugly Sweater spends his time wisely, so much so that he earned himself a lifetime achievement award," Bumblebee offered for his on-stage clue.

What we learned about Ugly Sweater in the first week was that he was the epitome of style when he was younger, but he lost focus, leading to his world unraveling. He suggested just how serious it was by saying he went from sleeping in penthouses to park benches.

From the bottom though, he finally decided it was time for a change, reclaiming his voice. He did, however, credit those who helped him get back on his feet. Visual clues included a rabbit-in-a-hat, alarm clock, and a blue record on a portable record player.

These were enhanced by his on-stage clue, which came out wrapped in a gift package. It was an orange ugly sweater that read "Featuring" and had four googly-eyes in purple squares on it. "Ugly Sweater's always in style," he explained. "Must be why the biggest stars want to work with me."

Jenny latched onto the new lifetime achievement award and thought of Lionel Richie, who won the BET version of it. She also tied it to the stop sight and his album Can't Slow Down -- which would mean that he just sang his own song.

Robin, though, was picking up what the internet (and the panel) have been putting down, tying the funk and that signature sound to The Gap Band's Charlie Wilson. Rita wondered, though, if it was perhaps Smokey Robinson, tying clues to album titles along the way.

Need everyone to stop playing. The only one being fr is Robin. The ugly sweater is literally Charlie Wilson. He’s on everybody and their momma’s song #themaskedsinger — jade♍️ (@honeymoonharlow) April 11, 2024 @honeymoonharlow

Once I heard that last note from Ugly Sweater I am 100% certain that it’s Charlie Wilson #themaskedsinger — itstalianottaleeya (@qTcox) April 11, 2024 @qTcox

Lovebird

("All That You Are," Goo Goo Dolls) Lovebird is definitely uncomfortable up there singing, but he brought some fun stage presence. He's passionate about his message, even as his pitch was more than a little shaky and his overall performance left us wanting.

Guesses: For this latest round of clues, Lovebird talked about being true to yourself, which he apparently was not when America first met him. He also talked about "hiding in plain sight," while showing a camera labeled "24/7," which definitely feels reality show to us.

With a checkered flag, he admitted that as he was being celebrated, he just ran with it, but in the end, his truth set him free. Now he tries to help people "from court houses to White Houses," encouraging everyone not to hide, and instead "share all that you are."

Optimus Prime told us that "Lovebird has made television history before, and he is looking to do that again by winning the Golden Mask."

Week 1's clue package was chock full of Bachelor hints, so it almost feels too obvious. He even said he's always "followed his heart," while we saw a photo of him with a huge bunch of roses. At the same time, he suggested he's known for being a hopeless romantic.

He said he's even won awards for being so lovable, showing a trophy with "Most Lovable" on it, but also a wedding cake with just a groom on top of it, suggesting maybe he was left at the altar.

There was a "#1" watch, which the panel thought maybe suggested the top-watched show (which could again tie to The Bachelor franchise), along with his clue that he followed his heart in front of millions. He threw a set of dice which landed on a 3 and a 2, while sipping from one of two glasses.

After declaring he loves the panel, and especially Ken, his on-stage clue was an old-timey TV reading "Leading Man." This was explained, "I may make for a great Lovebird, but you know I'm even better as a leading man." Leading a reality show or as an actor?

Rita thought about the golden popcorn referring to MTV awards and tying that back to MTV's Jersey Shore and Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino. Robin, though, wasn't hearing the "gym-tan-laundry accent."

Jenny tied up reality TV and last time's romance clues to land on Bachelor Nation, considering Nick Viall, who had some online love, as well as Colton Underwood, who certainly fits tonight's message about embracing your full self as the first former lead to come out as gay.

Then, Ken stood up to command everyone's attention and waste their time with his terrible Dwayne Johnson guess, with his only tenuous connection being the fact that The Rock has won an MTV Movie Award.

While there were still a few stray guesses, most of social media, though, was in line with the combining clues pointing straight at former Bachelor (and NFL player) Colton Underwood. We're definitely feeling this guess ourselves.

Lovebird is for sure Colton Underwood

I mean hiding in plain sight- pretending to be straight on The Bachelor but came out as gay met the love of his life got married to him #TheMaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/3AbZKsXD9P — Missy (@NitwitMisfit) April 11, 2024 @NitwitMisfit

"From courthouses to white houses" kinda made me think about Kim Kardashian, when she did that thing, but Lovebird is obviously a guy's voice #TheMaskedSinger — Brooke Parker (@gramfurn) April 11, 2024 @gramfurn

My mom said it’s Kal Penn… worked with Obama… recently came out (hence lovebird)… does movies. #TheMaskedSinger — ashley (@AshleyC829) April 11, 2024 @AshleyC829

I believe that lovebird is definitely colton underwood #TheMaskedSinger. — Nicholas_Sye (@NicholasSye1) April 11, 2024 @NicholasSye1

Goldfish

("Baby Come Back," Player) Goldfish definitely has had some training as a vocalist, as she effortlessly slipped into her head voice about halfway through this performance. We won't say it was completely polished, but she's got a very nice quality to her voice and some real vocal chops, and showmanship with the way she shimmied around the stage.

Guesses: This week, Goldfish talked about having her heartbroken in Hollywood, and how hard it is to move on when you have to see your exes everywhere. Her breakups were so high profile that run-ins with her exes are TikTok fodder.

She said she'd always hoped to be married young like her mom, suggesting that things haven't worked out that way. Visual clues included a Christmas-themed snow globe (or at least it was a fir tree and a house), with a police siren when she picked it up.

She also swatted off a flying bat at one point, while Bumbleebee told us she famously pours her heart, soul and tears into her work.

In her first clue package, Goldfish said that she was an "overnight splash," but that put all eyes on her, making her feel like she was living in a fishbowl. Not just eyes, though, but their expectations, she added while holding a literal jar of hearts.

She said she was then faced with a choice, to either play it safe or "dive into deeper, darker, edgier waters." So she chose the latter, swimming against the current and breaking the mold. That sounds to us like someone who was able to shake off the public's first perception of her and evolve creatively.

Two things are for sure: #GoldfishMask is gonna give us a great performance, and @robinthicke is gonna make a dad joke. 😂 #TheMaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/cbODb9ayat — The Masked Singer (@MaskedSingerFOX) April 11, 2024 @MaskedSingerFOX

Additional visual clues included a ship's helm, two lipstick kiss marks (one smaller than the other), and a glass slipper. Of course, that latter clue had us thinking Brandy, who was certainly wholesome on Moesha, and portrayed Cinderella. But it doesn't sound like her to us.

The jar of hearts already had the panel thinking of Christina Perri and her famous song as the clue package was playing. A gold record hit the stage, which had Goldfish saying, "Let the record show that gold is my lucky color."

Jenny took the bat to mean vampire and landed on Vampire Academy star Sarah Hyland, while Ken's guess was for Twilight vampire Kristen Stewart, swatting off Bat(man) Robert Pattinson. Rita, then, chose yet another vampire in Vampire Diaries star Nina Dobrev.

But there's another lesser-known vampire that's been the internet's favorite guess since the first week. Who here has seen Freaks of Nature, a 2015 gem starring the one and only High School Musical star Vanessa Hudgens.

A few pointed out that Hudgens is currently pregnant, but who knows when this was filmed! Others, though, started tossing out additional possibilities, including some possible clue answers for Rita's guess.

I’m just watching #TheMaskedSinger on DVR Goldfish is singing Baby Come Back hmmm idk the song she sampled yeah it’s Vanessa Hudgens under there 👀 pic.twitter.com/kUYYPef5wH — Rob Brooks (@yesitsbrooksy) April 11, 2024 @yesitsbrooksy

With these new clues Goldfish is DEFINITELY Vanessa Hudgens!!#TheMaskedSinger — Vanessa Hudgens Source (@SandraaAyman) April 11, 2024 @SandraaAyman

Is the Goldfish Nina Dobrev?

Bat= Ian Somerhalder

Police Sirens= She was arrested years ago.

Snowglobe= she’s with Shaun White…

I don’t know.

I jam out to “Survivor” from The American Mall soundtrack that she sang and maybe she got better? #TheMaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/6jWSyt88Fo — EBJ (@ByEdwinBJr) April 11, 2024 @ByEdwinBJr

That goldfish is definitely vanessa hudgens, She was on the disney channel original movie called high school musical, With the one and only zac efron #TheMaskedSinger. — Nicholas_Sye (@NicholasSye1) April 11, 2024 @NicholasSye1

How long ago was this filmed. #Goldfish sounds like Vanessa Hudgens but she is currently super pregnant #TheMaskedSinger — Kristin (@yogirl74) April 11, 2024 @yogirl74

Koala (Wild Card)

("Everybody Wants to Rule the World," Tears for Fears) Koala came out with a solid command of his vocal. He even twisted up the melody just a bit, suggesting this might be a bona fide musician and not just someone who likes to sing on the side, or enjoys a night of karaoke. He didn't offer too much range, but neither does the original. Instead, he gave a rich texture and quality that was pleasant to the ear.

Guesses: This wild card kicked off his first clue package with a Colorado sticker, before we saw camera flashes when he let us know he doesn't bite, but "actually got shot." He talked about how he used to freeze when the camera was on, actually forgetting his lines. We saw him on an old TV, then, making us think crossover success.

Other visual clues, as he told us he's over all that and now you can hardly get him to shut up, include a cow's skull with a tiny red cowboy hat on it, a captain's hat and a wrestling-style belt with an image of the sun (LeeAnn Rimes?) on it.

When asked if he knew who it was, Optimus Prime told Nick, "I'm wondering myself. I've never seen such a majestic animal, let alone a Koala. Now, for his clue. He's on a short list with some of the greatest of all time."

Robin took the cowboy hat clue and rode all the way to Michael Irvin of the Dallas Cowboys. With the panel leaning toward athletes, Ken's guess was Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, who coaches in Colorado. Rita, though, thinks the captain's hat points to Brooklyn 99 star Terry Crews.

The folks on X/Twitter were just as stumped as we were, with so few clues to go on and the panel's sports focus throwing it even more wide open. They do know they were digging his moves and costume, though. Some were definitely latching onto Rita's guess, too.

is the koala terry crews ?? lol the way he walked out was like how terry was dancing on white chicks😂 #TheMaskedSinger — ⚜️ (@queeniemonay_) April 11, 2024 @queeniemonay_

Koala Mask is REALLY Jamie Foxx this time. #TheMaskedSinger — chanélxoxos (@chanelxoxos) April 11, 2024 @chanelxoxos

@RitaOra I absolutely 100% agree that it's Terry crews for the koala. Knew it from his first note #TheMaskedSinger — Proj3ktZro (@Proj3ktZro) April 11, 2024 @Proj3ktZro

UNMASKING 6

With five singers to choose from in this double elimination, the weakest of all of them was definitely Lovebird. Starfish isn't the strongest vocalist, but she's charming and can hold her notes. Plus, she's adorable. Lovebird has a powerful message, but he didn't deliver it with aplomb.

We'd probably still lose both of them -- unless this more youthful crowd wasn't enamored with Ugly Sweater's legendary status -- but definitely Lovebird should have been the first to go. And that's exactly what happened, as Lovebird had to say goodbye.

Robin Thicke: Josh Duhamel

Josh Duhamel Jenny McCarthy: Colton Underwood

Colton Underwood Ken Jeong: Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson Rita Ora: Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino

Tying the clues from the first week, which had us convinced this was a former Bachelor, with this week's LGBTQIA+ messaging brought us to only one person, and it was the same person Jenny guessed. Even better, we were both right, as Colton Underwood was unmasked.

When asked what brought him to the show, Colton said, "I feel like I worked my entire life playing football, I never got to experience the arts and the music and theater, so thank you for letting me go back in the past and explore that creative kid. I've had so much fun on this show."

UNMASKING 7

With fewer places to hide, we felt like this one was down to Starfish or Ugly Sweater, as the other two vocalists definitely brought more to their performances. Based purely on voice, we'd give the edge to Ugly Sweater to stay, but we thought maybe Starfish's adorable personality would be enough to keep her around in the competition.

In the end, we got it all wrong and it was our newcomer, Koala. This was probably the biggest shocker of the season thus far because he had a pretty respectable vocal under there. Nevertheless, he was gone nearly as fast as he arrived and the internet was not happy!

KOALA WAS THE BEST PERFORMER OUT OF THEM ALL WTF Y’ALL ON #TheMaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/XHDlH6MsY3 — Jackie! (@ManglednTangled) April 11, 2024 @ManglednTangled

YO WHAT?!?!?! WHY THE KOALA HE WAS THE BEST SINGER THIS EPISODE #TheMaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/7Y8WXrfGcQ — Alexis ☀️🐚🌊 (@AlexisLarsh) April 11, 2024 @AlexisLarsh

WTF? That should have been Starfish do they, this person probably only wanted to be on one episode cuz this is ridiculous #TheMaskedSinger — Zombiekat (@kitkat967) April 11, 2024 @kitkat967

Robin Thicke: Michael Irvin

Michael Irvin Jenny McCarthy: Shannon Sharpe

Shannon Sharpe Ken Jeong: Deion Sanders

Deion Sanders Rita Ora: Terry Crews

With so few guesses to go on, both the panel and the X/Twitter-sphere were fumbling all around with their guesses. Was it even a professional athlete, or could they be on a whole different "greatest of all time" list?

With a lot of fun personality on display throughout, turns out it was retired Denver Bronco DeMarcus Ware. We'd have definitely needed more clues to put that one together.

"It was awesome. All my life I've always worn a mask, but I sacked quarterbacks through it. Now, when I put on the Koala mask and no one knew who I was, the true personality of me actually came out. I got to have fun. This was one of the funnest experiences I've ever had."