Drew Barrymore Trying To Delay Her Kids Entering Hollywood, Despite Their Requests

Getty

Drew Barrymore is aiming to shield her children from the bright lights of Hollywood for as long as possible.

The talk show host, actress and producer says she is often asked whether she would allow her daughters -- Olive, 11 and Frankie, 10 -- to follow in her footsteps.

"When I first had kids, I remember people asking me like, 'Well, would you want your kids to go into the business?' And it always gave me such a sad feeling, as if this business was so toxic, like, 'Ew,'" says the host of The Drew Barrymore Show in an interview with PEOPLE.

"And I just thought, that's not how I feel about this business at all. It has given me every opportunity under the sun and I couldn't appreciate my life more."

Barrymore comes from a long line of actors in her family, her father, grandfather, great-grandparents, great-aunt and uncle, were all big names in Hollywood.

However, Barrymore's road has not been an easy one, which may be a reason she is trying to protect her children from the downsides of showbiz.

After landing her first commercial at just 11 months, being cast in E.T. at six -- which was then followed by films including Firestarter and Irreconcilable Differences -- Barrymore began drinking at nine. She was also smoking marijuana and using cocaine by age 12 and was in rehabilitation by 13 before being granted legal emancipation from her parents at 14.

"My kids ask me all the time -- they would love to be in film or on social media or sing or whatever. I always just say, 'School plays, theater camp, everything [yes].'"

"But being in the public eye, [no] until…' And then they say, 'Well, what's the number?' And I always say, 'I know you want an answer, and I know the fact that I can't give you one that's so specific isn't satisfying, but it's going to be a feeling. It's going to be when I think you're ready.'"

However she says when that moment comes, she will be her daughters' biggest cheerleaders in their endeavors.

"As a parent, I would really love to support my kids when they're older. Again, what number is that? I don't know, but it's not 13 and it's probably not 14. It's up there, but your kid will present themselves in a way where you've got to listen to them and support them and trust them. And I don't know what number that is, but it's probably north of 14, 15," she concluded.