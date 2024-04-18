Nicole Richie Tries To Beat The Internet And Tell Her Children About Her Wild Younger Days

Getty

"I was preparing for the internet from day one," Nicole Richie tells Drew Barrymore.

Nicole Richie is revealing her wild past to her kids, before the Internet does...

During Richie's appearance on her talk show, Drew Barrymore brought up how her children have called her out on past antics when they discover them online.

The 42-year-old reality star has been preparing for this moment, however, explaining she has always been "very open" with her children.

"I was preparing for the internet from day one," Richie said.

"I knew that, you know, that they would be on the internet one day,'" Richie said. "And so, they're gonna find out, they do have fingers and so, you know, I'm going to be, I was, I've been very transparent with them."

Richie shares daughter Harlow, 16, and son Sparrow, 14 with Good Charlotte's Joel Madden.

Barrymore agreed with The Simple Life star, saying she has been more transparent with her kids to avoid them learning any shocking news online.

"I have too because I didn't wanna, like, pretend and then have them find out," the 49-year-old talk show host told Richie

"--And have them be shocked and not know me [as] each chapter of our life makes us who we are and I want my kids to know the full me," Richie said, completing Barrymore's sentence.

The mother-of-two, who has been married to Madden for 14 years, has performed a complete 180 from her wild teenage days and her twenties -- she has had past run-ins with the law and substance abuse issues.

Richie emphasized that she wants her children to know her full self but at the same time is "terrified" of seeing herself "through their lens."