Kate Hudson Spills on Her Exes -- And Why She Took Year-Long Break From Men

Hudson reflects on her "wonderfully passionate relationship" with first husband Chris Robinson and more past loves.

Kate Hudson is getting candid about her exes.

Hudson was a guest on Wednesday's all-new Call Her Daddy, where she opened up about the big loves she's had in her life and why she's happier than ever with fiancé, Danny Fujikawa.

Hudson got married in her early 20s, tying the knot with The Black Crowes singer in 2004. The pair would go on to welcome son, Ryder, 20, that same here. And while they've since divorced, Hudson said the love is very much still there between the co-parents and friends.

"I didn't question it for a second," Hudson told Call Her Daddy's Alex Cooper of getting married at 21. "We were so connected. And Chris taught me so much about love, connection. It was just a wonderfully passionate relationship."

"So when I met Chris, it's like when my career is taking off," the singer-actress said of the marriage, which ended in 2007. "It was also a time that could have been a whirlwind and instead I was in this very grounding, loving relationship ... And by the way, not a mistake."

"I look back at my entire life at this point, and I actually feel like I might have gotten it right," she added of her adventures in love.

Hudson didn't say much about her past relationship with ex-fiancé, Bellamy, with whom she shares son Bingham, 12, but is still close with the singer-songwriter, and even, supported her ex after he recently welcomed a daughter with wife, Elle Evans.

Despite her past relationships coming to an end, the 45-year-old doesn't think of love as something borrowed.

"At the end of the day, I believe you love someone -- if you loved them once, you really love them in some way forever," Hudson explained. "Even if you can't stand them, if you really loved them, if it was pure, you'll love them through anything. Maybe not romantically, but that will always, always be there."

Following her splits from Robinson and Bellamy, Hudson took a break from men for one whole year -- a suggestion from her therapist, Hudson said it led to her finding love with Fujikawa.

"I couldn't flirt, none of it, but it was great," Hudson, who admitted her admiration for men during Wednesday's episode. "I was at that pace where I was like, 'I don't want to keep repeating any patterns anymore."

She continued, "It was strangely empowering, because it got very uncomfortable for me in the beginning. The first couple of months my mojo [was down.] Then I had this one sort of breakthrough that was very emotional that I don't think I would have been able to access if I had any distractions."

The experiment evolved over time, and ended up with Hudson being single for more than three years before she met connected with her now-fiancé.

"I was so happy single, I was single for three and a half years," Hudson added, before declaring: "If I didn't do that, I would have never ended up with Danny."

As for Fujikawa, with whom, she shares daughter, Rani, 5, Hudson said the musician was exactly the kind of "good man" she needed after that time along.