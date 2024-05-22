Lip Reader Confirms What Kelly Rowland Said During Tense Red Carpet Moment at Cannes

Getty and TikTok

The tense moment went viral after footage showed Rowland pointing her finger at a Cannes staff member on the red carpet.

An expert lip reader has deciphered what allegedly went down during a now-viral exchange between Kelly Rowland and a security guard at the Marcello Mia premiere during Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday night.

The tense moment blew up online after photos of the 43-year-old singer appeared to show her in an agitated state as she pointed her finger in the the face of a staff member on the red carpet. Video of the incident then made its way online, giving some additional insight into the confrontation.

Jacqui Press, a lipreader who watched the footage, told MailOnline that the incident appeared to spark from the staffer stepping on Rowland's dress.

It was very clear Kelly Rowland was trying to take photos and they were rushing her then that security guard stepped on her dress and Kelly tried to correct her nicely and the security guard decided to be rude and Kelly said “Don’t talk to me like that” pic.twitter.com/cXnuXH6oZK — Meech (@MediumSizeMeech) May 21, 2024 @MediumSizeMeech

Press told the publication that the staff member seemingly apologized to the Destiny's Child singer -- who replied with, "It's okay."

However, the staff member then said something else which was unreadable -- as she was facing away from cameras -- which caused Rowland to no longer play nice.

"Don't talk to me like that," Press said Rowland responded and then repeated several times. As this was happening, the staffer continued to try to usher the Grammy-award winning singer up the red stairs.

Another security guard then came down to meet them during the disagreement, before Rowland allegedly said, "You still don't talk to me like that!"

Many people online have also attempted to read the stars lips as the moment made its way around the internet -- with the general consensus being Rowland became frustrated as she tried posing for pictures, only to be rushed off the carpet.