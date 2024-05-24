Sienna Miller Recalls 'Madness and Chaos' of Jude Law Romance

Getty

"You are dealing with aggression and violence and you are a piece of prey and you're being hunted every day, so you are paranoid," the actress said of the media's coverage of her high-profile relationship with Law, whom she dated from 2003 to 2005, and 2009 to 2011.

Sienna Miller is taking a look back at her past relationship with Jude Law.

While appearing on James Corden's SiriusXM radio show, This Life of Mine with James Corden, the actress opened up about the media frenzy surrounding her romance with Law, describing that time in her life as "just madness and chaos."

Corden pointed out how quickly Miller and Law's relationship made headlines. The former couple began dating after they met on the set of the 2004 movie, Alfie.

"I don't know if I've ever seen anybody go from complete unknown on a Friday to a Monday being without question, the most famous person in the country at that point," Corden said.

"[It] was just the most surreal experience," Miller recalled. "I mean, it was one day to the next. I think I got photographed with my new boyfriend, very famous at the time, Jude Law. We were working together."

"It's so surreal to look back and imagine or even to look back sometimes and see pictures of the amount of people that were there in my life all the time," she continued, before sharing how it affected her. "I do know what that does to you. It makes you go completely mad, which is ideal for them. The more you spiral, the better it is in terms of selling papers and that English thing of just wanting to tear people down and it felt so celebratory."

Despite the media scrutiny, Miller said she was "so madly in love and it was in many ways the most exciting moment."

"I just started working and I was in a big film and in love with this idol and very, very happy, but the flip side of it was so dark so quickly," she recalled. "You learn so much about yourself through that experience, but I feel very lucky to kind of still be here, which sounds dramatic."

"I think that it can incur just madness and chaos. It is chaos. You are dealing with aggression and violence and you are a piece of prey and you're being hunted every day, so you are paranoid," she continued. "The response to that is, for me, I was like, 'I'm not changing. I'm not gonna give up my life.'"

"I've always been relatively the same person, but you escape. I was drinking too much. I was probably going out too much. I'd also watched people behave in the nineties in a way that I thought was how you behaved," she added. "[Everyone was] having a lot of fun, but that also breeds more panic and it was just an ouroboros of kind of mess."

As for Law, Miller said there was "a lot of chaos" in their relationship.

"I think everything fed into itself and it just became this very unmanageable energy," she explained. "I see other people who went through it and didn't kind of come out the other side as well, so I'm quite proud."