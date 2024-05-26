Tamar Braxton Reveals Why She Turned Down Real Housewives of Atlanta Offer

Getty

The R&B singer and 'Braxton Family Values' alum isn't looking to score her own peach by joining the cast of Bravo's 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' anytime soon, though she says she was offered the opportunity.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is filled with bold, opinionated women with big personalities ... so one would think Tamar Braxton would fit right in. But the singer Braxton Family Values alum says she turned down an offer to join the hit Bravo series.

Even while WE's BFV was in the midst of its seven season run from 2011 to 2020, Tamar was also starring in spinoff series Tamar & Vince from 2012 to 2017. Clearly, she's comfortable with the cameras rolling and capturing every moment of her life. So why not RHOA?

Apparently, it's the difference in the shows' formats. "I've had conversations, but the truth is, like, [there's] just no way I'm going to sit in makeup and get a wig put on and get my face beat to argue with a bunch of b*tches about nothing," Braxton told Carlos King on his Reality with the King podcast.

While those other shows simply followed Tamar and various family members around as they lived their lives, the Real Housewives franchise is built around more contrived gatherings specifically thrown to bring everyone together ... where they do tend to argue a lot.

"I can't do it," Braxton said. "What does that do for me in my life? Like, what's the argument? I can't."

The former host of The Real is also looking at the bigger picture about what these shows appear to represent, and what they appear to be saying about the people that appear on them.

"It’s not worth my mental to sit up here and get into an argument with another Black, beautiful woman about nothing so other people can think this is what we’re about," she argued.

"At some point, you have to have responsibility in what you put on the TV screen," she continued. "I don’t want to be a part of that kind of television. I want to make feel-good, funny, good, relatable, epic television."

Braxton's argument for turning down RHOA are an echo of what TLC member Tionne "T-Boz" Watkins said back in 2019. As noted by TV Insider, Watkins told Entertainment Tonight at the time, "This is the thing, I don’t play like that. Like, I’m not arguing. I’m too old to be arguing."

"And first of all, I don’t argue with nobody I don’t care about," Watkins continued. "If I care about you, I will take the time to do this. But I’m not arguing with no grown women. What? I’ll end up going to jail for real. Like, I don’t know how to do that."

Since exiting her association with WE in 2020, Braxton has continued expanding her presence musically and on the acting front, appearing in multiple tracks, while releasing her own music and appearing in several TV movies, television shows, and even hosting the Basketball Wives reunion show.