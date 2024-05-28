Cardi B Hits Back At Body Shamers With A Pile of Pancakes And Whipped Cream

"Everybody saying that I look fat and that my ass is so fat… Everybody hates me," the singer told her followers.

Cardi B is showing her body critics she doesn't care what they say -- with a stack of pancakes.

The 31-year-old rapper took to Instagram Live to snap back at the haters who were body-shaming her after a performance in Las Vegas.

Instead of addressing them in a rant or speech, she chose to pretend cry over a stack of pancakes which she covered in whipped cream and syrup, proving to them that she will not be listening to their negativity.

Cardi B reacts to fans body shaming for recent Las Vegas performancepic.twitter.com/063Zk7KaNF — Kollege Kidd (@KollegeKidd) May 27, 2024 @KollegeKidd

The performance at Dari's nightclub in Las Vegas on Saturday, May 25. The "I Like It" singer strutted her stuff on stage while wearing a leopard-print bodysuit that showed off her curves.

"Everybody saying that I look fat and that my ass is so fat… Everybody hates me," as she proceeded to shove pancakes into her mouth.

Cardi's fans cheered her on for the move.

I LOVE how she can joke about it and move on. Its giving maturity — Ameliá (@idolnfusion) May 27, 2024 @idolnfusion

However, the haters did not stop after Cardi's pancake video with many insisting they were referring to Cardi's alleged "surgery".

No one said your fat we said those surgeries look crazy — Kofi (@blackkingkofi) May 27, 2024 @blackkingkofi

Nobody called her fat btw, her body just looks deformed. She can also cut the “unbothered” act, because she literally made her lap dog “Ken Barbie” make excuses for her looking this way — Holland Media (@HoIIandMedia) May 27, 2024 @HoIIandMedia

The singer has been open about her surgeries in the past, while appearing on REVOLT's The Jason Lee Show the rapper said if she doesn't like something she will correct it.