Why Jennifer Love Hewitt Chooses Pimple Popping Videos to Watch Before Emotional Scenes

Getty

The 45-year-old actress lists pimple popping as a key part of her method for getting into character.

Some go method, Jennifer Love Hewitt goes medical.

The actress has revealed the lengths she will go to avoid pulling herself out of an emotional scene.

"I like to watch pimple popping videos," the 9-1-1 star told to E! News, "Because it's really enjoyable A, and B, it doesn't mess with my headspace. It doesn't take me out of the drama headspace and into a happier headspace."

She revealed photos of her kids Autumn, 10, Atticus, 8, and Aidan, 2 -- that she shares with husband Brian Hallisay -- pull her out of her emotional state in between takes.

"I find it hard to look at pictures of my kids while I'm doing crying scenes because then I get really happy," the 45-year-old explained. "So, I tend to watch pimple popping videos."

While seeing her kids may not help while on set, the 45-year-old star revealed that they do help when walking away from intense and emotional characters.

"Honestly, the drama stuff has gotten easier for me since having kids," she shared, "because I have such a better balance now of going to work and kind of being dramatic and doing all that and then the second that I walk in the door, it's like you just have to be silly. So, it lightens my mood up right away."

She also credits music with helping her "get in the mood" for emotional characters.

"And then I just try to keep it light for myself in between," she added.

Hewitt has been known to keep her children's lives private. However, just recently the actress shared a look at her three children for the very first time on the cover of her new memoir, Inheriting Magic: My Journey Through Grief, Joy, Celebration, and Making Every Day Magical.

The cover, which was designed by artist, Vanessa Rivera, features Hewitt and Hallisay's three kids.

The photo sees Hewitt with a wand in her hand and a spell book, while Autumn, Atticus and Aidan join in on the mystical moment.

Of her reason to share her children with the world, the Heartbreakers star told E! News, "It was the most stressful decision to show our kids or not show them. But my husband and I felt like we couldn't really tell our story without knowing who they are and how they have made our lives so full and magical."