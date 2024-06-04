Why Jessica Capshaw Didn't Like Grey's Anatomy's Camilla Luddington When They Met on Set

Getty

"When you are insecure, you're sort of just not receptive to the world, and you sort of doubt everyone and everything around you, but mostly yourself," Capshaw tells Luddington on their new podcast.

Jessica Capshaw and Camilla Luddington didn't exactly hit it off when they met on the set of Grey's Anatomy.

On the pair's new podcast, Call It What It Is, Capshaw explained what happened and shared how they ultimately turned things around and became friends.

"What happened was that, when I first met you, I had maybe just had a baby and was coming back to work and I was feeling very insecure about pretty much everything. When you are insecure, you're sort of just not receptive to the world, and you sort of doubt everyone and everything around you, but mostly yourself," Capshaw told Luddington. "I think maybe that was why when I first met you I couldn't see all of your inner glory. I was just focused on my own insecure feelings."

Capshaw starred as Arizona Robbins, joining the show in 2009 for the show's fifth season. She left in Season 14 before making a one-season return in Season 20. Luddington, who plays Dr. Jo Wilson, joined in Season 9, and still stars on the long-running series.

"I might have shown up to set and people were atwitter about some beautiful new woman coming to the show," Capshaw reflected. "Maybe I wasn't feeling my sharpest and bestest ever, and I think that these things can happen where, all of a sudden, I was looking across at this, again, beautiful young woman and not feeling myself. I was like, 'I don't know that I'm gonna like her.'"

Luddington, meanwhile, said she realized early on that Capshaw wasn't her biggest fan.

"I just came in looking gorgeous, minding my own business," she quipped. "And then I realized kind of quickly that you didn't like me. Let's call it the burger truck incident of 2012."

It all went down after showrunner, Shonda Rhimes, had a burger truck come to set to feed the cast and crew.

"There was a lovely burger truck and I thought, 'I hadn't seen a food truck yet on set,'" Luddington recalled, adding that she took a pic of the truck and posted it to social media.

What she didn't realize, however, was that in the background of the photo, was Capshaw who appeared to be "inhaling" her food.

"I'm sitting, minding my own business, the picture has been posted. Jessica comes in and she's like, 'Who posted the picture?'" she shared. "I was new and terrified and this was Jessica Capshaw and I was like, 'OK, she full-on hates me.'"

While Capshaw made it clear she didn't "hate" Luddington, she said she "disliked" what she did by posting the pic.

As for how the pair ultimately became friends? Well, it happened over another meal, this time at a cast dinner -- where the pair ended up being the only Grey's members that went.

"Jessica and I were stuck on a date together at Katsuya, and then we just fell in love. And that was our first year working together," Luddington remembered fondly.

The pair spoke about their friendship and their new advice podcast -- which launched Monday -- with People, and shared how their own judgement-free friendship inspired them to help others.

"I think we're on your team," Luddington said of their listeners. "That's all we want to feel, like we're on your team. Let us know because Jessica and I, there's truly nothing that I could call her about that I would feel judged about."