Katie Holmes Is Not In 'Dawson's Creek' Group Chat -- She Didn't Even Know About It

Holmes was shocked to hear her Capeside crew had a group chat without her, however she quickly figured out why she had been left out.

Katie Holmes didn't even know there was a Dawson's Creek cast group chat when she was asked about it in an interview.

While sitting down with the U.K.'s Sunday Times, the actress who played Joey Potter in the hit 90's coming of age series was shocked to hear about there being a long-running group chat on WhatsApp.

"Really? All of us text every now and then, but I wasn’t aware of the WhatsApp," she said. "But you know what? I'm really bad at WhatsApp. I never check it because it's a little too much."

The WhatsApp group was reportedly set up by costar (and ex-boyfriend) Joshua Jackson, who played Pacey Witter, who Holmes' Joey ended up with in the series.

However, Holmes did say that she keeps in touch with Jackson, lead James Van Der Beek and costar Michelle Williams "every now and then."

"Everyone's grown up and is busy, but the bond will forever be there," she told the publication.

So, Holmes is clearly not ignoring her Capeside crew, she just doesn't need the extra apps on her phone.

The 45-year-old has been open about her time on the series revealing how it shaped her as an actress and a woman.

"When we were doing Dawson’s Creek and it was successful, I remember really wanting to grow as an actor and not just do things to capitalize on the moment," Holmes told Glamour in 2023. "I wanted to learn from other people."

"I felt like, as a teenager, I had so many different feelings, trying to go from being a girl to a woman," Holmes further explained. "And I felt like [showrunner Kevin Williamson] had this way of putting words to those feelings."