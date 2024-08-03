When Calls the Heart Star Mamie Laverock Takes 'First Steps' Two Months After Five-Story Fall

Everett

"Look, I'm standing with the walker. All by myself," the 20-year-old Hallmark star said in a video of her standing and walking for the first time since she tragically fell five stories from a hospital balcony back in May.

When Calls the Heart star Mamie Laverock has reached a major "milestone" in her recovery two months after a five-story fall from a hospital balcony left her on life support.

A video shared on her Facebook on Friday showed the emotional moment that the 20-year-old stood and took her "first steps" since her tragic accident back in May.

"Thank you surgeon's, thank you prayers, thank you Lord. Mamie has just taken her first steps," read the post, while the video was titled "Milestone Aug,2.24."

The clip opened with Laverock receiving instructions and encouragement from two nurses, who brought a walker up to her. The Hallmark star -- who was wearing air casts on both legs -- grabbed both sides of the walker, and with help from the staff members, she pushed off the hospital bed and pulled herself up.

The room cheered, bursting into applause.

"I'm standing!" Laverock said, while one of the nurses told her to take a second to adjust to the feeling.

"It does feel really weird. It feels really weird," she told her family.

When asked how it felt to be standing, Laverock said, "It feels very wobbly." She was then kindly encouraged to separate her feet, "Oh my gosh, the ski boots are really hard," the actress admitted, before she did a little "shuffle" and moved her right foot.

She then was asked to "put all [her] weight on the right and a tiny bit on the left," which she did, holding on to the medic's hand to help her.

Someone off camera told Laverock that they were on FaceTiming with her dad, John.

"I feel like I’m going to fall backward," she admitted, to which one of the hospital staff assured her she was "safe" and suggested she "lean on the walker."

Laverock asked if her dad was on the phone, before the person off camera answered that he was on FaceTime. "Hi, Dad … look, I'm standing with the walker. All by myself."

She then began to slowly walk, taking a step with one foot and then the other, before continuing.

"Oh my gosh, feet moving! Moving feet!" a family member off camera joyfully exclaimed.

The update comes a couple of weeks after Laverock's family closed the GoFundMe fundraiser they organized for their daughter after she suffered a "medical emergency" back in May.

Laverock's mom, Nicole Rockmann, and stepfather, Rob Compton, posted the news on the page, and also shared a message that appeared to be written by the 20-year-old actress.

"Thank you so much. I don't even know what to say. My heart is full," the message read. "Thank you again. I have no words to describe my gratitude. Love you guys. Thank you. MAMIE."

Under Laverock's apparent message, her parents announced that they were shutting down the GoFundMe, and thanked fans for their love, support, and donations.

"The Fund has now closed. Please know how much you helped this family in our hardest circumstances," they wrote. "Thank you for caring. Warmth, Nicole and Rob."

According to the online fundraiser page, the GoFundMe raised $39,022 CAD, exceeding its goal of $30,000.

Last month, Laverock celebrated her 20th birthday, with her mom posting a photo of the two sharing their first hug on the young star's Facebook account.

"Mamie moved onto her stomach, pushed herself up and held onto me ... at that moment we realized we could have our first hug," Rockmann wrote, thanking her husband for "capturing" the sweet moment.

Laverock's fall occurred on May 26, two weeks after she experienced a medical emergency and was first taken to the hospital. Her parents did not specify the emergency, but hinted at its severity on a GoFundMe page set up for her, writing that Nicole managed "to get there in time to save her life."

At the time, she was transferred to a hospital in Vancouver, per the parents, where she was expected to stay "upwards of a month or more." They also stated that "her recovery is unclear at this time but she is alive and is showing signs of improvement."

This was all before the fall, which came to the GoFundMe page in the form of an update. The parents wrote that after two weeks of "extensive treatment," their daughter "was escorted out of a secure unit of the hospital and taken up to a balcony walkway from which she fell five stories."

As a result of the fall, the family said that Laverock endured "life-threatening injuries" and had already "undergone multiple extensive surgeries."

Rockmann shared an update on May 30, telling the Los Angeles Times that Laverock had "just opened her eyes" for the first time.

"Let’s just hope this is the turnaround and she's going to get through this now. I couldn't be happier that people reached out and cared," she said. "The story will be told."

Rockmann said her daughter was still on life support but was no longer on a ventilator. While she didn't share details on Laverock's injuries, she said her daughter's body was "shattered" and that she was suffering from "tremendous pain."

According to Rockmann, her daughter's fall was not "intended" nor a suicide attempt. Laverock's mother said she blames the hospital -- St. Paul's Hospital in Vancouver -- for the accident, adding that the family plans to take legal action against the healthcare facility.