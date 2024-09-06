Selling Sunset Cheating Rumor Explained -- What Nicole Said That Has Chrishell Threatening to Quit!

Netflix

Before the new season of Selling Sunset even premiered, the cast was fighting over a rumor Nicole Young said in the episodes; now that they've dropped, here's what was actually said.

More than one cheating scandal blew up for the cast of Selling Sunset this season.

Before the new season hit Netflix today, Young, Lazkani and Chrishell Stause all took to social media to address Young's claims, which fans didn't know the specifics of at the time. Now that the show is out, however, we do.

Here's everything we know.

Nicole Accuses Emma of Sleeping with Married Man

Young's rumors don't start coming out until the fourth episode of the season, as she, Amanza Smith, Mary Fitzgerald and new cast member Alanna Gold sat down together during a drip to the desert. At dinner, questions over whether Emma -- who was not present -- was single came up.

It seemed Nicole wanted to say something about Hernan, telling the other women it was "something you guys already know but don't want me to bring up." She went on to say she heard her information from "a source," adding that it was about Emma and she wished she didn't know it.

Amanza seemed to know what she was referring to, as Nicole said the allegations were "morally upsetting to all of us." While Mary was initially confused, it clicked for her too when Nicole simply said the name, "Jenn."

"Still? That's still going on?" asked Mary, as Nicole said the information "could really affect families, marriages and Emma's reputation"

The other women all urged Nicole to drop it, as Young added, "As a married woman it kind of pisses me off. If I were the wife, I'd f--king kill someone ... you know I'm gonna get murdered for this. She would literally burn me at the stake."

"You're about to step into a giant pile of s--t," Amanza told her ... clearly predicting the future.

Nicole Ignores Costar's Advice

In the fifth episode, Alanna pulled Nicole aside to address the vague allegations she made the night before.

"It's a touchy [subject]. This doesn't have anything to do with the Oppenheimer group. It's nothing new, I've heard this several times over the past few years," said Young, while Alanna urged her to talk to Emma directly, warning her things could get a lot worse if she doesn't.

"I've definitely thought about talking to her about it, but in this office, in the past, bringing things up and discussing things head on hasn't always worked out well for me. I don't want to get into that again. I'm not going anywhere near that," Nicole told Alanna.

In a confessional, Nicole said she felt she was finally in a good place with her colleagues and she didn't want a rumor to change that.

That was it until the tenth episode, where Alana followed up with Nicole, wanting to know if she had talked to Emma directly.

"Respectfully, I totally did not take your advice. But it is a little hypocritical that she's being supportive of Chelsea," Nicole said, before explaining why she felt that way in a confessional.

The Bombshell Allegations

"I did hear from a reliable source that Emma has likely had relations with a married man," Nicole said in a confessional.

"And if Chelsea is going through what I think she's going through, it's pretty messed up that Emma would act so righteous about it," she continued, referencing Chelsea learning her husband allegedly cheated on her with another woman.

"Don't throw stones in a glass house kind of a thing. You know?" said Young. "There's certain people you shouldn't be involved with, particularly if certain people have certain jewelry on certain parts of their fingers. If you're not part of that union, probably shouldn't be involved."

The Rumor Spreads

In the final episode, Bre and Nicole met up at a listing, where Tiesi said the other women -- mainly Emma, Chrishell and Chelsea -- were ticked at her for revealing the cheating rumors about Lazkani's husband on camera. That set off Nicole.

"And Emma's like, I'm just trying to have Chelsea's back? I think that's real interesting for Emma in particular to have comments about other people's marriage and get involved in any of that," said Nicole. "Because I've heard some gray things in terms of that. I would be careful in her position because she's been involved with people she shouldn't have been."

"Married people?" asked Bre, before Nicole told her, "I would't trust Emma with my husband."

Nicole then said she heard the rumor from someone she knows well, who she claims "confronted" Emma about the situation. She then told Bre she could use that intel as "ammo ... if you ever find yourself in that situation."

The Fallout

The season ended without anyone ever bringing the rumor to Emma's attention, meaning she had no opportunity to either confirm or deny the gossip. This was something Stause slammed not only Young for, but also production, in a number of angry social media posts over the weekend.

"Someone needs to take my phone because 🤬😡😡😡🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬," she began, before adding, "Are we really still giving air time to LIARS that just want air time?"

The post also showed Chrishell as Daenerys Targaryen, as well as a poll asking for a "Get Nicole Off My Screen Button."

She followed that up with another Story reading, "I will NEVER work on a show with her on it again. I would rather be sued."

"Disclaimer when you watch: just know she spews a disgusting lie about a bestie that is categorically FALSE and SUPER damaging," she added. "It is NOT TRUE."

Tagging Done and Done Productions, she then wrote, "you are disgusting for blindsiding her with this to see with the world instead of letting her at LEAST defend herself with the TRUTH."

In another Story, she also tagged producers and Young, with trash can emojis next to their names.

Lazkani also took to her own Stories to chime in on the subject, writing, "Good morning everyone except for [Young]."

She went on to call her costar "the most diabolical piece of [trash] I've ever met," before adding, "you wanna start a rumor about Emma because all the rumors about you are true. Okay let's see how this works out for you."

Tagging production, Lazkani then asked, "Where is your moral ground and integrity?? Spreading lies for views is so damaging."

In another Story, she tagged Young, as well as costar Bre Tiesi and Mary Bonnett, adding of all three, "You lie, placate, steal meanwhile your own [trash] has landed some of you in lawsuits. I've kept quiet until now, but this is not okay."

Young reportedly defended herself, via Daily Mail screen shots, on her own Instagram Story.

"As a married woman, I strongly and confidently stand for the sanctity of all marriages," she wrote. "Instead of attacking me and accusing me of lying, I think you ladies need to ask your bestie some tough questions."

"Did she let you know she was directly confronted on camera at the Season 7 finale by the wife's best friend? Even still, I stated this info as a rumor," she continued. "And given both of you have been the victim of extramarital affairs, I would think you too would stand for the sanctity of all marriages."

Stause, Lazkani and Hernan have not yet responded to Young.

Emma hasn't directly responded to any of the chatter, but also shared a photo of her with Chrishell and Chelsea, simply captioning the post, "My ❤️."