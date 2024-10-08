Teen Mom Star Ryan Edwards' Girlfriend Amanda Conner Confirms Pregnancy Amid Vaping Controversy

Instagram/TikTok

The 33-year-old stressed to social media users that she has been "working" towards giving up vaping as she prepares for the birth of her second child and Ryan's fourth.

Teen Mom is set to welcome a new addition to the cast.

Ryan Edwards' girlfriend Amanda Conner confirmed she is pregnant with the Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star's baby after posting several TikToks of her sporting the bump, and confirming it in the comment section.

In one of the videos, Conner is criticized for vaping while pregnant, after a vape pen was featured in a social video posted in September.

In her response video, Amanda used the Teen Mom 2 audio in which Jenelle Evans screams, "I. HAVE. NOT. SMOKED. ALL. DAY."

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

The Next Chapter star's partner acknowledged she was both pregnant and vaping, but stressed that she is working on quitting.

Amanda replied to a social media user who shared their concern that going "cold turkey" could sometimes be "more dangerous."

"Currently working on putting the vape down. Thank you so much for your concern," Amanda said.

"I'm been chewing gum like crazy these last 3 days !!!," Amanda shared with another commenter who also quit due to falling pregnant.

She also shared with another social media user who opened up about her morning sickness that she too has been dealing with the common side effect -- adding, "This has been a rough pregnancy."

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

Amanda's pregnancy comes after online speculation that the 33-year-old was pregnant with their first child together. The pair met in the summer of 2023 while in rehab.

This will be Amanda's second child. She shares son Brandon Scott Hancock II with her ex-husband, Brandon Hancock. However, she lost custody to the 11-year-old when she went to prison, The Sun reported. According to the publication, Amanda's dad Jesse was granted temporary custody of Brandon on January 31, 2014.

This will be Ryan's fourth child.