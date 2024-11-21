Kylie Jenner Trolls Kendall Jenner By Hilariously Recreating Viral Cucumber-Cutting Scene

TikTok/Hulu

The reality star brought back "Cucumber-gate" in an epic fashion to promote her brand, Khy.

It's been over two years since The Kardashians learned of Kendall Jenner's very unusual way of cutting cucumbers -- and it appears that her siblings will never let her forget the viral moment.

On Wednesday, Kylie Jenner shared a video on her Instagram and TikTok accounts, in which she hilariously recreated her older sister Kendall's viral moment from a 2022 episode of The Kardashians.

In the new clip, Kylie, 27, lip synced to the audio from the original scene, which featured Kendall attempting to chop a cucumber while talking to her mom, Kris Jenner, revealing her apparent lack of skill in how to do so.

"I'm just gonna chop up some cucumber," she said. "It's pretty easy."

"You go, girl," Kris told Kendall.

In Kylie's video, the reality star rocked a strapless black sequined top and matching booty shorts as she epically trolled her sister. Kylie used the clip to promote the new holiday collection from her fashion brand, Khy.

And fans were loving it, with social media users taking to the comments section of her video to share their reactions.

The official Kardashians account commented on Kylie's TikTok, writing, "go kylie, you’re doing amazing sweetie!"

Her best friend, Stassie Karanikolaou, wrote, "KYLIE 😂😂😂😭😭😭😭."

"this is so sibling things to do 😂," a fan added, while another commented, "Does she even understand how iconic this is 😭."

Following the viral moment in 2022, dubbed "Cucumber-gate" by fans, Kendall was subsequently trolled online, with the model admitting on social media that the whole thing was "tragic."

She addressed the viral moment a little over a year later in an interview with WSJ Magazine, saying she does, in fact, know how to cut cucumbers.

"Let me just say I successfully cut 'The Cucumber,'" Kendall said in the June 2023 interview. "So if anyone says I cannot cut cucumber, I physically cut the cucumber and I did it tastefully. I didn't hurt anybody. So I can cut cucumbers."

Kylie isn't the first Kardashian sibling to poke fun at Kendall. During an episode of American Horror Story: Delicate last year, Kim Kardashian's character Siobhan Corbyn showed off her cucumber-cutting skills, which many believed was a reference to Kendall's viral moment.

At one point during the AHS: Delicate episode, Kim's Siobhan makes a meal for Emma Roberts' character, Anna Victoria Alcott, after she suffered a miscarriage, telling her she "need[s] real food." While the two are in the kitchen, Kim can be seen flawlessly slicing a cucumber.

"This is orgasmic," Roberts' Anna tells Kim's Siobhan, who replies, "It's the Green Goddess dressing that went viral on TikTok."