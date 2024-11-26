Photo of Missing Baby Allegedly Given to Meth Dealer Who 'Could' Be Child's Father Revealed: Police

Moore Police Department

Police reveal more information on the child whose mother allegedly said she was on drugs when she gave her toddler daughter to a man who "could" be her father in 2022 ... and hasn't been seen since.

Additional details have been revealed in the case of a child who has been missing since her mother allegedly gave up her up to a drug dealer more than two years ago.

Moore Police Department in Oklahoma released an update after the arrest of Ashley Rowland, 39, (above left) on charges of child abandonment earlier this month. Initially, authorities did not share the child's name or photos; now, both have been revealed publicly.

The little girl, who was 2 at the time she was last seen in April 2022, has been identified as London Kerr. A photo of her was also shared by police (above right).

"Since Rowland's arrest, Moore Police and Detectives have searched multiple properties, storage units, and electronic devices regarding London's birth certificates, social security information, clothing, toys, or anything that could lead to identifying London or her whereabouts," said the Moore Police Department, via USA Today.

"The Moore Police Department has done everything in its power to locate London within our jurisdiction and plans to file additional charges related to the disappearance of London Kerr," they added, before revealing they've also officially brought in the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation to assist with the case.

The child has also been added to the National Crime Information Center, while Roland has reportedly bonded out of jail.

London Kerr's Disappearance

The charges were brought against Rowland in early November.

According to a probable cause affidavit filed November 1, via KOCO, the investigation into Rowland began in April 2023, when the Oklahoma Department of Human Services tried to obtain custody of the child.

At the time, they couldn't locate her -- with Rowland allegedly telling them the girl, who was 2, was "with her father in Georgia." That, per authorities, wasn't true ... as the mother allegedly admitted to police that she gave the girl to a man she bought meth from named Carlos.

Rowland then allegedly told police that Carlos could be the girl's father, though she wasn't certain -- adding that she hadn't seen either of them since April 2022 and that he planned to go to Mexico.

She also reportedly didn't know the man's last name and offered up no identifiable features to help authorities to locate him.

Per KTUL, she also allegedly claimed she was on drugs when she gave the girl away.

"Situations like those described in this affidavit are heartbreaking and unimaginable," DHS told PEOPLE. "Like the rest of the community, Oklahoma Human Services reels in concern for this child's safety."

"While we are unable to discuss cases due to state and federal confidentiality statutes, the agency is grateful to our law enforcement partners for their continued work to find her and as they seek justice in her disappearance," they continued. "We remain committed to supporting their efforts, however needed."

The Moore Police Department, meanwhile, said, "This is a very active case that we are working diligently on. All leads are being investigated in relation to the location of the child. If you have any information on this case, please contact the Moore Police Department."