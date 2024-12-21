12 Stars Who Admitted to Using Weight Loss Drugs In 2024

Getty

In 2024, weight loss drugs continued to be a hot topic in Hollywood. While many celebrities previously remained tight lipped after they suddenly lost quite a few extra pounds, numerous stars are now openly admitting to using prescription drugs to achieve their dramatic transformations. Whether it’s Ozempic, one of the antidiabetic drugs that have gained popularity for its weight loss benefits, or a similar product like Wegovy, these celebs say that they’ve turned to drugs to help manage their weight.

Keep reading to find out which celebrities admitted to using weight loss drugs this year…

This year, James Corden revealed that he tried Ozempic but it didn’t really work for him. Looking back on the experience, James said he came to the realization that the reason he when he ate, it wasn’t because it was hungry, it was for other reasons -- making the medication ineffective for him

“I tried Ozempic, and it won’t be surprising to you when you look at me now, that it didn’t really work. I tried it for a bit and then what I realized was I was like, ‘Oh no, nothing about my eating has anything to do with being hungry.’ All this does is make you feel not hungry. But I am very rarely eating [just because of hunger],” he said on his This Life of Mine podcast.

It was recently revealed that Brooks Nader had used Ozempic when one of her sisters called her out in a TikTok. While taking part in the “Suspect Challenge,” Brook’s sister alleged that the 20 lbs. she had lost was through the weight loss drug.

“Suspect randomly lost 20 lbs.; says it’s from working out, but she got on Ozempic,” Brooks’ sister said before the video cut off.

She later shared that she briefly tried Ozempic during its early popularity, but ended up giving up the weight-loss drug for Dancing With the Stars. "It made me really nauseous. I liked it — I am not going to lie — and when I went on Dancing with the Stars, I could not do both," she said, adding that the drug made her lose "a little bit of the motivation and the strength to work out" and "It was one or the other, and I picked [DWTS]. I put the shot away."

In May, Kelly Clarkson shared that she was using a weight loss drug that helped her body break down sugar, something that it “doesn’t do right” on its own. She explained that her doctor had suggested taking the drug for years but she was too scared. It wasn’t until she got bad results from her blood work that she decided to take the leap.

“Mine is a different [drug] than people assume, but I ended up having to do that too because my bloodwork got so bad. My doctor chased me for two years, and I was like, ‘No, I’m afraid of it. I already have thyroid problems.’ Everybody thinks it's Ozempic, but it’s not. It's something else,” she said on her talk show.

Former reality star Jon Gosselin began using semaglutide in February as part of a wellness program at the Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center. In just two months, he lost 32 lbs. and says he regrets not starting sooner.

“You know what’s annoying? The regret of not starting it 10 years ago. I feel amazing! Like, why didn’t I do this sooner? Maybe it wasn’t the right time,” he told Page Six. “It’s really nice because it helped me stop drinking and it helped me get my appetite under control with less eating. I was able to really refocus my diet that way, I just focused on consuming what I need to consume in a healthy manner.”

In November, Jim Gaffigan shared that he had lost 50 lbs. and improved his cholesterol since beginning to take Mounjaro, a brand name for tirzepatide. While he had doubts that it would work at first, Jim says he’s incredibly grateful that he made the decision to start, especially considering he had struggled with his weight for much of his adult life.

“I’m just grateful because it's such a better life,” he told People. “I had very low expectations because I did know someone that had tried it and they were like, ‘Oh no, I was just nauseous for a week.’ And then I thought my true joy of eating would overpower anything.”

Mama June Shannon has struggled with her weight for years, even getting gastric sleeve surgery in 2015. Prior to going under the knife, she was able to get her weight from 550 lbs. to 311 lbs. Then after the surgery, her weight dropped to 195 lbs. After losing some more weight, she stayed around 140 lbs. for years. When she recently noticed she was gaining weight again, she decided to turn to a semaglutide.

“Since then, I kinda kept off the weight. I stayed at like 130, 140, 150 lbs. But I have noticed over the last year and a half that I’ve really put on weight…I decided to go with semaglutide a couple of months ago through my main doctor,” she shared on Instagram.

June eventually swapped to trizipatide and along with a strict diet, over the course of seven months, she’s lost 78 lbs.

Over the past seven years, Kathy Bates has lost 100 lbs. and she says she did most of the work on her own. Kathy explained that she lost 80 lbs. through changes to her lifestyle and diet after she was diagnosed with type 2 diabetes around 2017. Then, she turned to Ozempic to shed the final 20 lbs. she wanted to lose.

“There’s been a lot of talk that I just was able to do this because of Ozempic, but I have to impress upon people out there that this was hard work for me, especially during the pandemic. It’s very hard to say you’ve had enough,” she told People.

Fat Joe has been on a weight loss journey for quite some time. It all started in the early 2000s, when he lost his close friend, Big Pun, to a heart attack. Since then, he’s implemented major changes in his lifestyle like cutting carbs. Recently, he also started using Ozempic to help him curb his appetite.

“Ozempic says you may only have two pieces of your favorite stuff,” he told Us Weekly.

Before appearing on The Surreal Life, Macy Gray says she turned to Ozempic to lose weight. On the show, Macy explained that she’d gained a lot of weight over the past few years and wanted to look better. She continued using the drug while appearing on the reality series.

“Quietly, I’m kind of a vain person. I’ve gained a lot of weight over the past couple years, and this is right about the time when everybody starts talking about this Ozempic,” she said. “So, I thought, okay, I’m not taking [the weight] off the right way, let me see if I can get one of these Ozempic. I was actually trying to take it off [the weight] before the show because I didn’t want to be super fat on TV, but here we are.”

Ultimately, Macy’s body didn’t take well to Ozempic and she was rushed to the hospital experiencing shortness of breath due to complications from the drug.

In 2020, Rebel Wilson embarked on a “year of health” during which she lost 80 lbs. This year, she revealed that she used Ozempic to help her with her physical transformation. While she no longer uses the drug, she says it helped her curb her appetite for sweets.

“Someone like me could have a bottomless appetite for sweets, so I think those drugs can be good,” Rebel told the Sunday Times. “Basically no one apart from my mom wanted me to lose weight. People thought I’d lose my pigeonhole in my career, playing the fat funny character, and they wanted me to continue in that.”

She continued, “I feel strongly that young women shouldn’t try to obsess over looking like Victoria’s Secret models -- they should just look like themselves. I know that my relationship with food is complicated.”

In June, Kandi Burruss revealed that she had used Ozempic in 2023 but it didn’t work out how she hoped. Looking back, she says it didn’t curb her appetite and she continued eating as usual.

“Last year, I tried it. I saw so many people who were trying it and losing weight. So I was like, ‘Okay, I’m going to try this.’ And I didn’t lose any weight. My doctor was like, ‘I don’t know what the problem is, I’m not seeing this in other people,’” Kandi said on PageSix’s Virtual Reali-Tea podcast.

She continued, “It didn’t curb my appetite. I know some people are like, ‘Oh, I can’t eat.’ Not me! I was eating appetizers, a regular meal and dessert, okay? It didn’t stop anything for me.

When you see it worked for other people and it doesn’t work for you, it makes you depressed. Realistically, it makes you feel like, ‘What is wrong with me? Why is it not working for me?’”

In April, Tori Spelling admitted that she used a weight loss drug back in 2017 after the birth of her fifth child, son Beau. Tori explained that she struggled to lose weight, which was unusual for her. After putting on 40 lbs., her doctor recommended Mounjaro