Every Celebrity Couple Who Had Rollercoaster Relationships In 2024

Absence may make the heart grow fonder but love isn’t always better the second time around.

Some celebrities have become notorious for their on-and-off relationships, splitting and then getting back together. In 2024, a handful of stars rekindled their romances with old flames -- including one celeb who did it twice! While these famous couples hoped to give love a second chance, it unfortunately didn’t work out in most cases this year.

Kendall Jenner was first linked with musician Bad Bunny in early 2023 but by the end of the year, they had called it quits. Although they rang in the New Year together, the couple didn’t appear to officially rekindle things until May of this year.

Unfortunately, their reunion was short-lived as by September, Kendall had reportedly taken a step back from their relationship. While their romance had reportedly been more serious the second time around, it ultimately didn’t work out.

2. Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker

Kendall Jenner reunited with another old flame in 2024. After calling it quits with Bad Bunny in late 2023, she was rumored to be spending time with her ex Devin Booker. The basketball player was spotted in the Kardashian suite at the Super Bowl, per TMZ, and around that time, Kendall was also seen in Dallas -- at the same time Devin was in town for a game.

Kendall eventually ended up briefly rekindling her romance with Bad Bunny -- but after their split in September, she was spotted out with Devin once again. That month, they were seen having dinner together in Miami.

So far, Kendall hasn’t spoken out about the status of their relationship.

When Gypsy-Rose Blanchard was released from prison, she was still married to her first husband Ryan Scott Anderson -- but just a few months later, they went their separate ways. Amid their divorce, Gypsy sparked romance rumors with her former fiancé Ken Urker. The pair had initially met through a prison pen pal program and got engaged in April 2019 but ultimately called it off.

It turns out Gypsy’s feelings for Ken never went away and in her Lifetime docuseries, it was revealed that Gypsy and Ryan got into a major fight just before their wedding about Gypsy’s lingering feelings for Ken. After Gypsy’s split from Ryan, she found her way back to Ken. They were first spotted that April in New Orleans -- and shortly after, Gypsy confirmed they were back together.

“After reconnecting earlier this month, we realized that our love for each other is simply undeniable, and life is too short to not take a chance,” Gypsy told TMZ.

The couple are now expecting their first child and Gypsy says she doesn’t have any regrets about how it all played out.

“I followed my heart to true love. I felt like I made that choice as a free woman. I made that choice as an independent woman, and I think everyone should follow their heart,” she said in a YouTube video. “Life is too dang short to be sad or feel trapped by anything in your life. I was in a marriage that I wasn’t happy with, and I knew that my heart was elsewhere. And so I followed that.”

Fans have watched the ups and downs of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Taylor Frankie Paul and her boyfriend Dakota Mortensen’s relationship play out on screen. Amid their on-and-off relationship, the couple welcomed a baby together in March 2024. But in the months that followed, allegations that Dakota cheated spread on social media. While he denied them, the couple split in September.

But in October, the couple seemingly rekindled their relationship. After posting a photo together on her Instagram stories, Taylor added a quote that read “Due to personal reasons, I’ll be back with the same man I said I’m done with.” A month later, she posted a TikTok with Dakota working around the house, writing, “At least he’s trying.”

Although they’ve appeared to rekindle things, the couple might be on the rocks once again after Taylor seemingly cropped Dakota out of family holiday photos.

Shortly after Joey Graziadei’s season of The Bachelor wrapped filming in late 2023, runner-up Daisy Kent reconnected with her college ex-boyfriend Thor Herbst. The couple had met and briefly dated when they were both students at San Diego State University but amicably broke up after just a few months. Although they split, they remained friendly and when Thor reached out again, things eventually turned romantic in early 2024.

“It wasn’t until after the show that we decided to try to give it a go,” Daisy said on the Scrubbing In podcast. “And we’re giving it a go and it’s going good.

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan have known each other for years but didn’t go public with their relationship until early 2023. While they decided to share the news of their romance with all their followers, it wasn't without controversy. In addition to their 16-year age gap, Larsa faced backlash for dating Marcus who is the son of Michael Jordan -- who has complicated ties to Larsa’s ex-husband Scottie Pippen.

Despite the drama, Larsa and Marcus continued to date for over a year, eventually splitting in February 2024 when fans noticed they unfollowed one another on Instagram and deleted all their photos together.

Their split was short-lived though because just a week later, the couple rekindled their romance and were spotted out on a Valentine’s Day date together. They continued to date through March but while Larsa was filming The Real Housewives of Miami, she says she realized that she was on a “different journey” from Marcus.

“I just wrapped shooting the show and I spent time away from him and everyone else,” she said on her podcast, Separation Anxiety with Larsa Pippen. “I was there for two weeks and it just kind of gave me clarity when I was alone and I think when you’re alone, you kind of really either miss the person or realize maybe you’re not my guy, and I feel like that made me realize that I don't think he’s my guy.”

The couple ended up rekindling things one more time before officially declaring they were “off” in July.

Romeo Beckham, the son of David and Victoria Beckham, and his model girlfriend Mia Regan were together for five years before announcing their split in February 2024. Their split didn’t last long though because in March, the couple were spotted spending time together once again.