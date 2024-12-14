The Top 10 Most Surprising Celebrity Splits of 2024

Getty

“After a long tennis match lasting over twenty years, we are finally putting our racquets down.”

Not all marriages and relationships can stand the test of time -- especially in Hollywood. While there are plenty of celebrity splits that make headlines happening all the time, there are still some famous couples out there that truly seem like they’re going to beat the odds.

But in 2024, there were more than a few breakups that absolutely no one saw coming. These couples had made fans believe love was real…but behind the scenes, they were struggling. Unfortunately, these relationships had to come to an end knowing it was the best decision for everyone involved.

Take a look back at the splits no one saw coming…

In April, Isla Fisher and her husband Sacha Baron Cohen announced that they were splitting up after 13 years of marriage. The couple, who had been together for over two decades and share three children, announced their divorce in an Instagram post, sharing that they had waited several months to tell fans about the news.

“After a long tennis match lasting over twenty years, we are finally putting our racquets down. In 2023, we jointly filed to end our marriage. We have always prioritized our privacy and have been quietly working through this change. We forever share in our devotion and love for our children. We sincerely appreciate you respecting our family’s wish for privacy,” the couple shared.

Chance the Rapper was just a little boy when he met his future wife Kirsten Corley while he was attending a holiday party with his family. The pair reconnected later in life and tied the knot in 2018 -- but after over a decade together, they announced their divorce in 2024.

“After a period of separation, the two of us have arrived at the decision to part ways. We came to this decision amicably and with gratitude for the same time we spent together. God has blessed us with two beautiful daughters who we will continue to raise together,” Chance shared on his Instagram story.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s love story played out across two decades but in August, they filed divorce paperwork after two years of marriage. Jennifer and Ben had originally connected in the early 2000s, quickly getting engaged but ultimately calling it off. Through the years, the couple pursued relationships with other people but in 2021, they finally reconnected and tied the knot the following year.

Their relationship didn’t last long though and by 2024, they privately called it quits. Although they kept things on the down low, Jennifer later shared that her “whole f---ing world exploded” amid the divorce. She says she had to realize she was “capable of joy and happiness” by herself and being in a relationship didn’t define her.

“There’s times when I thought I figured it out, and then life goes, ‘Let’s send you another thing and see if you fall for it. Let’s see if you really have learned that lesson.’ And I hadn’t. I understand that now in a much deeper way, which doesn’t mean that I won’t make mistakes in the future, but again, when your whole house blows up, you’re standing there in the rubble going, ‘How do I not ever let that happen again?’” Jennifer told Interview Magazine. “And then you start examining it little by little saying, ‘Okay, I did this, this was my part in it, this was what I should have seen early on, this is what I didn’t look at.’ Those things are what really are the lessons.”

Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz surprisingly called it quits in 2024 after three years together. The couple first met while working on Zoë’s film Blink Twice and began a romance during the pandemic. They quietly got engaged in October 2023 but ultimately their relationship didn’t work out. While the former couple haven’t commented on their split, sources told PEOPLE that “they haven’t been on the same page and grew apart.”

Nikki Garcia and Artem Chigvintsev recently announced that they were divorcing after several years together. They first met on the set of Dancing With The Stars where they were partnered for the competition. A relationship eventually developed between them and in 2019, they confirmed they were dating. That same year, the couple got engaged and learned they were pregnant with their first child.

Although they tied the knot in 2022, their marriage was short-lived. In August 2024, a fight between the couple turned physical and Artem was arrested on accusations of corporal injury to spouse -- although criminal charges were not filed. Just weeks later, Nikki filed for divorce.

While they both had restraining orders in place against each other, they've since agreed to dismiss the orders and settle their divorce.

Designer Rachel Zoe and her husband Rodger Berman had been married for 26 years when they announced their divorce in 2024. The couple, who first met in college and share two children, announced the news on Instagram -- although they didn’t share just why they were going their separate ways.

“After 33 years together and 26 years married, Rodger and I have come to the mutual decision to end our marriage. We are incredibly proud of the loving family we have created and our countless memories together. Our number one priority has been and will always be our children,” they said in a joint statement. “We are committed to co-parent our boys and to continue to work together within the many businesses we share."

In May, it was revealed that Bethenny Frankel and Paul Bernon had split after six years of dating. The couple had met in 2018 and got engaged in 2021 but Bethenny says they split after the “really traumatic loss” of her mother at the end of April. She explained that she initiated things because she felt there needed to be a change in their relationship.

“The breakup was something that I initiated. I wasn’t happy. Something needed to change. It was certainly mutual. The relationship had its challenges, and nobody dumped anybody,” she said on the Just B with Bethenny Frankel podcast.

She continued, “But I went through it. I was scared because of my past and my abandonment issues. I get very scared when there’s any sort of change in someone you depend on and someone that you love, but I knew that it was ultimately the right thing. And I really made peace with it, and I was happy. I was thriving, and I was surviving…It wasn’t a relationship I wanted to be in, and it wasn't a person that I wanted to be with anymore, to be honest, for many reasons that I really had to come to terms with.”

Leah Remini surprised fans when she announced she and her husband Angelo Pagan were divorcing after 21 years of marriage. She explained that the decision took a lot of “thought and care” and while it was difficult, they were approaching it with a “positive outlook.” She noted that since they were best friends for so long, they still planned to spend time together with their daughter.

As for why they decided to end things, Leah shared that they simply “both changed” and “got used to playing roles that didn’t fit” anymore.

“We think a marriage that lasted this long and created so many beautiful memories, especially raising our incredible daughter, is something to celebrate. From our perspective, this marriage was a huge success. And now, we’re looking forward to creating even more cherished moments—just in a different way,” Leah wrote on Instagram.

Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo were one of the true success stories to come out of the Bachelor franchise but that all changed this year. In January, Bryan filed for divorce after four years of marriage. While their initial statements led fans to believe they had just grown apart, things eventually became pretty messy.

With no prenup, Bryan requested spousal support and for Rachel to pay some of his legal fees. Since then, the former couple have made various allegations about their marriage -- from how much time they actually spent together to how their careers were financially impacted by being in the public eye. As of now, their divorce is still legally playing out.

In February, Vanderpump Rules stars Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright announced that they were separating after five years of marriage. Brittany, who shares one child with Jax, didn’t officially file for divorce until August while her ex was in an in-patient treatment for his mental health. She explained that she had tried for months to reconcile with Jax amid their tumultuous relationship but unfortunately, the situation didn’t improve.