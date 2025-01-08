Savannah Chrisley Says Dad Todd Not 'Open' to Meeting Boyfriend Robert Shiver

Getty

The 27-year-old reality star also recalls how she slid into Shiver's DMs after the 40-year-old's estranged wife allegedly conspired to have him murdered.

Savannah Chrisley is opening up about her relationship with Robert Shiver.

On the latest episode of her Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley podcast, the 27-year-old reality star was joined by her boyfriend, a former football star who became known for his estranged wife's alleged murder-for-hire plot against him.

During the conversation, the couple recalled how they first connected, and shared what Savannah's parents -- Todd and Julie Chrisley -- think of their relationship.

Savannah Says Todd Is Not 'Open' to Meeting Shiver

Savannah shared that her mother has met Shiver, but her father has yet to do so. Shiver recalled his pleasant encounter with Julie, 52, while he said Todd, 55 "has not been as open" to meeting him.

"I think that's probably rightfully so. It's his daughter. [He is probably thinking], 'Who's this guy? He's got all this baggage,'" Shiver said. "And Todd has a tendency to be vocal on certain situations and issues."

"I don't know if there's many situations where nobody knows how he feels, because they always know how he feels," he added.

Savannah agreed, alluding that her father's hesitation may be justified.

"I don't think anyone ever looks at life, and they're like, 'Oh, I want my kid to marry someone that's 12 years older, that's been divorced and that has kids,'" she explained. "Like, that's not what you would want for your daughter."

Shiver noted that he's hopeful he'll be able to meet Todd this year, saying he has his "fingers crossed."

As for Julie, Shiver called her an "incredible human being."

"I have met your mother one time," he recalled. " ... Me and Julie, we get along great. I was just open [with her]. It's so easy to talk tough behind the keyboard. It's so easy to read comments and that’s why I just stay away from all of that stuff, because all you’re going to do is go down a rabbit hole."

"I'm going into this open. This is somebody that you love," he added. "This is somebody that everybody in the car loves. So I went in with an open mind and it didn't disappoint and I had a great time with her. I think she laughed a ton."

Savannah went on to share why she believes her boyfriend and mother got along so well, telling Shiver, "You are my mother and I am my father."

Meanwhile, Savannah admitted that it was "really difficult" that Shiver met her mother for the first time while she's in prison, as she -- and Todd -- are serving time for bank fraud and tax evasion.

"You're going to visit her in a prison and I don't think you've ever thought, 'Oh, I'm gonna go see my girlfriend's mom in prison, meet her for the first time,'" she told Shiver. "Like, not the image anyone had ever imagined."

Todd was sentenced to 12 years in prison and 16 months probation, while Julie was sentenced to seven years in prison and 16 months probation in November 2022, after the couple received a guilty verdict for bank fraud and tax evasion in June of that year.

Those sentences have since been reduced, with Julie's reduced to seven, and later overturned as she awaits a re-sentencing hearing, and Todd's reduced to 10. The couple was also ordered to pay $17.8 million in restitution.

The Couple Recalls How They First Met

Savannah first revealed her relationship with Shiver during an appearance on The Viall Files in September 2023.

At the time, she joked that she's dating that guy whose wife "just tried to kill him," referring to Shiver's estranged wife, Lindsay, who made headlines for allegedly trying to murder him.

Savannah also said that she slid into Shiver's DMs on Instagram after reading online stories about him. "I like the DMs," she quipped. "He's too hot to die."

During Tuesday's episode of her podcast, Savannah and Shiver shared more about what went down, with the latter recalling his side of the exchange.

"I was just on Instagram, and all of a sudden this message came through, and I looked at it, and it was from Savannah Chrisley. And I was like, 'That name sounds really familiar.' All the message said was like, 'Hey, I'll be praying for you.'"

According to Shiver, he simply replied to Savannah, "Thanks." She quipped in reply, "Oh you’re really going to try to act cool? Don't even."

When someone off-camera reminded Savannah that she apparently told Shiver that he was "too hot to die," she admitted, "I did say that at some point."

The two shared how they continued to share messages back and forth, with Savannah noting that this was around August 2023, before the pair ultimately met for the first time in person in Boston, where Savannah was already planning on visiting for a Morgan Wallen concert. They eventually went to the concert together -- and even stayed at the same hotel.

"We proceeded to go to the concert," Savannah recalled. "But what was absolutely insane was we get in the car to go to the concert, and I don't know why, but we get in the very back and, like, immediately we were holding hands."