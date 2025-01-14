Christina Applegate Slams People Thinking L.A. Wildfires Are 'Good': 'Real Sick'

Getty

Christina Applegate has a message for critics amidst the devastation of the Los Angeles wildfires.

During Tuesday's all-new episode of her and Jamie-Lynn Sigler's MeSsy podcast, the 53-year-old actress spoke about the ongoing fires and revealed that she's waiting to see if she and her daughter, Sadie, 13, have to evacuate their home again.

"There's not really words for it," Sigler said of the disaster.

"You know what I have words for?" Applegate chimed in. "F--king people who are saying that it's, you know, good, it's Hollywood and those stupid Hollywood people. Like, you've gotta be kidding me."

The Married… with Children star added that she thinks the world outside of Los Angeles thinks the city's residents are solely celebrities, which she clarified is simply not the case.

"We're a small portion of the city," Applegate stressed. "I mean, this is a city of people that are working their asses off at fast food chains or, you know, f--king builders and painters, and it's a myriad of groups of humans here, so to say good riddance is real sick, and I'm not liking that whatsoever."

Sigler, meanwhile, urged Applegate to "tune out" the negative comments, to which she replied, "I've tuned it out because they're ridiculous, but I'm calling them out right now."

Sigler added that residents of Los Angeles are all "dreamers."

"They're all there for big dreams, and they work top to bottom, work their f--king asses off," the Sopranos star noted.

"And sure. Is there a group of people that have been affected that will have the ability to rebuild their lives? I wouldn't say easily, but soon? Yes," she continued. "And are there thousands of other people that literally have no idea where they will begin? Yes. And we have to hold both of them in our hearts."

Applegate said that while her home is still standing, she's already had to evacuate for a few days amid the fires in the Pacific Palisades, Altadena and other areas of Los Angeles, adding that she is on "constant alert" for the possibility of another evacuation as high winds sweep across Southern California.

"I just have a backpack ... the important papers and things that mean something to you," Applegate shared of her back that's packed and ready to go. "I tried to pack light [but] my daughter's got, like, four suitcases, so I don't know what's gonna happen there."

Sigler then shared what she would choose to bring with her in the event of an evacuation, sharing, "Mine were a couple of things from my grandmother, obviously important papers. This sounds terrible, but my SAG Awards because they're a time and a memory, and you can't replace that. And, a box of artwork from my kids."

The L.A. wildfires have claimed the lives of 24 people, a number California Gov. Gavin Newsom and other officials expect to rise.

As of Monday, the Palisades Fire was at 14% containment with 23,713 acres burned, according to Cal Fire. The Eaton Fire was at least one-third contained Monday afternoon, officials said. It has burned more than 14,000 acres.

The wildfires have led to the evacuation of over 100,000 residents, as hundreds of thousands are without power. As of Tuesday morning, nearly 12,000 structures have been destroyed.